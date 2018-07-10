Is ‘Salvation’ on TV Tonight? What Is the Time Schedule?

Many networks have altered their regular programming schedule tonight because of President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court announcement. All major networks will be airing the announcement live at 9 p.m. ET, which will cause a break in shows like Salvation. According to Fast Company, President Trump is believed to be choosing between four federal appeals court judges for the Supreme Court and they include Brett Kavanaugh, Raymond Kethledge, Amy Coney Barrett, and Thomas Hardiman.

When it comes to tonight’s new episode for Salvation on CBS, the show is being pushed back to 10 p.m. ET. Western times zones should not be affected. Though the SCOTUS pick announcement should only run for 15-20 minutes, Salvation is taking over the time slot for the show Elementary, which means that viewers will have to wait another week to watch the next episode of Elementary.

Tonight’s Salvation is episode 3 of season 2 and the episode is titled “Crimes and Punishment.” The official synopsis of episode 3 states, “Grace is asked to lie under oath; Darius tasks Liam with a dangerous mission; a shocking act of violence plunges the nation into chaos.”

The next new episode of Elementary will be episode 12 of season 6 and it is titled “Meet Your Maker.” Episode 12 will broadcast on Monday, July 16, 2018 and the plot description for the episode reads, “Detective Bell considers leaving the NYPD after he is recommended for a once-in-a-lifetime career opportunity; Holmes and Watson investigate the disappearance of a young woman who led a double life as a financial dominatrix.”

For those who would like to watch Salvation online, there are several options. Whether you do or do not have cable, there are several cable-free options available and various means of live streaming Salvation this season. Read on below for the available ways to watch the show:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch any CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial. Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch by using your phone, tablet or via streaming device on the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including CBS (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch Salvation live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.