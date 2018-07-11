Jack Osbourne’s Wife Lisa Stelly Filed for Divorce After Three Kids Together

In May 2018, according to Us Weekly, Jack Osbourne’s wife, Lisa, filed for divorce, after six years of marriage and three children together. The couple married in 2012 and have three kids – Minnie Theodora, Pearl and Andy. The oldest, Pearl, is 6 years old.

Hawaii in 2012, welcomed their third child together, a baby girl named Minnie Theodora, in February. They are also parents of daughters Pearl, 6, and Andy, 3. The couple officially separated on May 4, 2018 and when they announced their split, they did so via Instagram. In a joint statement, the two wrote, “Hello! So the news about us separating has probably come as a bit of a shock to everyone. But, we just want to clear the air and share with you what’s going on. So, first and foremost, we absolutely still love each other. Our family is the most important thing in our lives, and we tried everything we could for many years to make this work. What’s best for our family right now is that we separate lovingly, and remain best friends who are committed to raising our children together.”

The statement continued, saying, “We had 7 beautiful years of being a couple, filled with the most amazing moments and we will be eternally grateful to one another for that. We also have 3 wonderful children who we cherish more than anything. We are disappointed but feel confident that we will continue to grow our relationship as co-parents and best friends. Lots of love Jack and Lisa.”

Less than two weeks after the split, Jack paid tribute to Lisa on social media (along with his own mother), recognizing her on Mother’s Day with photos and this message, “Happy Mother’s Day to the mums in my life. Love you lots. Xoxoxo.”

As for the reason for the split, The Mirror has reported that Lisa wanted to end the marriage after years of tension in the relationship. An insider told Heat Magazine that, “They tried to stay strong and support each other and had therapy sessions for years but there were issues they couldn’t resolve. They just ended up drifting further apart and while Jack wanted to stay together, Lisa had finally had enough.”

According to People, Jack and Lisa married in Hawaii after just a few months of dating. When dishing on the nuptials on The Talk, Jack’s mother, Sharon Osbourne, joked, “It was intimate, it was beautiful,” Sharon says. “I started to cry from 9 a.m. and the wedding wasn’t till 6 p.m.”

Less than 50 people were in attendance at the wedding and Jack spent the night before the big day in his parents’ hotel room. According to his mom, he wanted to keep with the tradition of the groom and bride not seeing each other the day of the wedding, until they say “I do.”

At the time, Sharon also gushed to Hello! that her son had never been so happy. She said, “He is the happiest he has ever been. In less than a year and a half, the things that Jack has been through – it’s unbelievable. He has found his partner in life and he is so happy. That makes me happy … It is lovely because the family is getting bigger. There was just the five of us, and now we have Pearl and Lisa. We adore Lisa.”