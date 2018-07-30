Could Jason Tartick Be the Next ‘Bachelor’ 2019?

With the 2018 season of The Bachelorette winding down, fans are already starting to wonder who the next new star of The Bachelor 2019 will be, but Reality Steve has reported that this news is still weeks out from being revealed. Whatever the case, often, the third runner-up on The Bachelorette is chosen to be the next star, unless casting adds a twist, like Nick Viall. So, Jason Tartick, who was dumped by Becca Kufrin before his overnight date with her, has a good shot at the gig … especially since he’s become a fan favorite.

When sitting down with show host Chris Harrison at the Men Tell-All episode, ABC has reported that Tartick discusses how he felt blindsided by his break up with Kufrin. According to Reality Steve, when Tartick gets to chat with Kufrin on the episode, “Jason asked if there was anything he could do differently in future relationships and she said no. Jason said he also hopes they can become friends in real life.”

After the taping of the Men Tell-All episode, Tartick talked to Variety about his time being on the show, saying, “I had such a great experience on this journey. I fell in love in a place I never thought I would, and although it didn’t work out in my favor, I would absolutely be willing to take that step up because I feel like I’m in the best position to find love. I would be open to that.”

Though Tartick seems like a good candidate for The Bachelor 2019, there are other possibilities, as well as potential wild cards. Women.com, has predicted that Colton Underwood and Blake Horstmann could be in the running. Underwood appears on Bachelor in Paradise this summer, reunited with Tia Booth, so he could be off the table as a choice. Then again, Nick Viall was on Bachelor in Paradise when ABC spoiled his fate on the show by announcing him as the star of The Bachelor.

Accept This Rose has reported that former Bachelor star Ben Higgins might be a candidate for the next Bachelor season, since he broke up with his former winner, Lauren Bushnell. Higgins was a beloved star of the show, so he would definitely have the fan power. In recent months, Higgins appeared briefly on The Bachelor Winter Games and Reality Steve has reported that he may show up on Bachelor in Paradise 2018, though he may not be going on any dates.

During her Almost Famous podcast, Ashley Iaconetti recently joked about Higgins becoming the next Bachelor, but Higgins didn’t deny or confirm the idea. Blogger Reality Steve has weighed in as well, saying, “I guess Ben will also be a possibility because the franchise loves him so much. And he loves being part of the franchise. So it can never be 100% ruled out.”

The Bachelor 2019 will most likely premiere in early January, as usual.

According to Reality TV World, Jason Tartick, 29, is a senior corporate banker from Seattle, Washington, but his hometown is Buffalo, New York. Currently, he works works as the vice president and senior middle market banker for Key Corporate & Commercial Bank.