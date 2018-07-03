Katharine McPhee & David Foster: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Katharine McPhee and David Foster are engaged. According to TMZ, Foster popped the question during their recent European vacation, and videos of McPhee sporting the engagement ring were shown to friends and family via FaceTime. McPhee’s representative, Leslie Sloan, confirmed the engagement.

McPhee, 34, and Foster, 68, have been dating since last year, and have known each since 2006, when Foster produced the singer’s debut single. “We’re very close friends, and we’ve been friends for a long time,” McPhee told Health magazine. “I’m really, really fond of him, and I think he’s an incredible person. I’ve known him since I was 21 years old, you know? He produced my first single. So he’s been really good to me.”

Here’s what you need to know about McPhee and Foster’s engagement:

1. They First Met on the Set of ‘American Idol’ Season 5

The couple first met on the set of American Idol, where McPhee was a contestant and Foster was a guest mentor. McPhee was quick to praise Foster’s mentorship, citing his love for performing as a large part of his success. “What I’ve learned from him is how lucky we are to do what we do”, she told Entertainment Tonight. ‘He’s always reminding me and it’s comforting to know that it’s possible to walk through this life he’s had– working with incredible people, being friends with ex-presidents and world leaders– and still have that perspective.”

McPhee finished second during the fifth season of American Idol, but the exposure enabled her to sign a recording contract with RCA Records. She’s released five studio albums to date, the most recent being the 2017 standards collection I Fall In Love Too Easily. McPhee has also appeared on the CBS series Scorpion, and is currently starring in the Broadway musical Waitress.

Foster is one of the most respected producers and songwriters in the music industry. He has won 16 Grammy Awards throughout his career, and worked with such legendary artists as Barbra Streisand, Madonna, Michael Jackson, Rod Stewart, and Mary J. Blige. Some of his famous compositions include “After The Love Has Gone” for Earth, Wind & Fire, “Through the Fire” for Chaka Khan, and “I Have Nothing” for Whitney Houston.

2. The Couple Initially Kept Their Romance a Secret

At first, McPhee and Foster kept their romance hidden from the public. In an interview with People magazine, the singer explained that what she does with her life is no business of tabloids or fans. “It’s great that they want to do that. I think it’s so amusing that people are amused by my love life”, she said. “Here’s how I look at it: I’m not doing anything wrong, so whether people think it’s true or false, I don’t, you know, there’s nothing bad happening in my life, so people can just say whatever they want.”

In September 2017, Foster’s daughter Erin posted photos of the couple singing together at the Grammy Museum’s Annual Gala in Los Angeles. She wrote: “Excited about my new step mom” in the caption. Despite this, an inside source passed the caption off as a joke. “This is not at all true,” the source told People. “Erin’s quite obviously tongue-in-cheek and sarcastic Instagram comments were pointed at those who can’t seem to grasp that her dad and Kat can be colleagues, collaborators and longtime friends without it being some big romance.”

The couple finally confirmed their relationship when they attended the 2018 Met Gala together. While on the red carpet, they told Entertainment Weekly that they were enjoying “a fun date night.”

3. Foster Recently Finalized His Fourth Divorce from Yolanda Hadid

Foster’s divorce from Yolanda Hadid was finalized in May 2017. Yolanda, the mother of models Gigi and Bella Hadid, wrote candidly about the marriage in her memoir Believe Me: My Battle With the Invisible Disability of Lyme Disease, and how her debilitating illness was partly to blame for the divorce.

“We just always did our best”, Foster told Entertainment Tonight. “We had some other issues as well, but everybody’s in a good place now. The main thing is that she’s healthy and in remission. She worked really hard at it and now she’s reaping the rewards of that.” Foster said that he hadn’t read the memoir, but that he’s happy that Yolanda appears to be doing well.

Foster has been wed a total of four times. According to Page Six, he was married to singer B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, actress Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005, and supermodel Yolanda from 2011 to 2015. He has five children between them all, including author and songwriter Amy S. Foster (born 1973), actress Sara Foster (born 1981) and comedy writer Erin Foster (born 1982).

Despite his many divorces, Foster maintains that there are no hard feelings between him and his ex-wives. “Thinking about my divorces and the fact that all my ex-wives own half of everything…” he jokingly remarked. “This first song [“I Have Nothing”] is actually owned by the plaintiff. Actually, all three songs are, but it certainly was a great time for me and Whitney!”

4. McPhee Was Previously Married to Actor Nick Cokas

McPhee first met actor Nick Cokas in 2005, and the couple wed three years later. Things appeared to fall apart, however, when McPhee was spotted kissing Smash director Michael Morris in October 2013. She filed for divorce shortly after, and the couple lived separately for the last three years of their marriage. Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

According to E! Online, the courts determined that McPhee must pay spousal support of Cokas up to $400,000 a year, or a prorated $33,333 a month, in addition to a percentage of her music royalties. In an interview with Ocean Drive, McPhee reflected on the divorce and why she feels it was an important experience:

I got married really young, and then divorced, and in the last couple of years, I felt like, Wow, this is what I should have been doing when I was 20 instead of planning a wedding. But I don’t have any regrets. All of the choices I made I learned from in a really deep way. I have always been fortunate to have strong influences in my life who have forced me to look at my own choices and my own failures. I think we are all on that journey to have more awareness about who we are as a person and to grow and learn.

The former couple appear to be on good terms, and were spotted getting lunch together as recently as 2015.

5. McPhee Has a Close Relationship With Sara & Erin Foster

Since McPhee and Foster have made their relationship official, Foster’s daughters Erin and Sara have been vocal in their support of their future stepmother. “We love Katharine McPhee. We love our dad. We want our dad to be happy”, Sara told E! Online. “We don’t care who he dates… don’t really care how old they are.”

Erin humorously mentioned that friends their age are trying to date their father, so someone McPhee’s age seems more appropriate. “Honestly, our friends in their twenties are trying to date him, so we’re just proud of him for not doing that,” she joked. “He’s like, ‘I draw the line there.’ I think thirties, forties is like a respectable age for a man in his sixties.”

Recently, the sisters appeared alongside McPhee at a panel discussion on power dressing with A.L.C. designer Andrea Lieberman. According to Just Jared, the trio were having a great time together at the panel and at The Saks Social, a cocktail party that was thrown the night before.