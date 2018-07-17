Kathy Griffin: I’m Not Bald & I Don’t Have Lupus

Emmy and Grammy Award winning Comedian Kathy Griffin posted a rebuttal of a potential future story by Globe Magazine reporting that she’s going bald and has lupus.

Griffin tweeted a screenshot of an email from a reporter for Globe sent to an unknown recipient. The reporter said that the publication is planning to publish an article reporting that the recipient’s client, Griffin, is going bald. A doctor reviewed pictures of Griffin and told the publication that her baldness may be caused by lupus.

In her post on Twitter, Griffin shared the email to show people how tabloids work and to express that she finds the whole situation laughable. She also stated that she’s not going bald and does not have lupus.

You can see her rebuttal and the screenshot of the email below:

I’m not posting this for you to feel sorry for me…I actually find this laughable. I’m posting so you can see how tabloids work. Keep in mind the Globe is owned by American Media which takes its orders from Trump world! And to be clear, I'm not going bald and I don't have Lupus. pic.twitter.com/ZPBHnOjE7E — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 17, 2018

Griffin was bald for a time, but for a much different reason.

In July 2017, the comedian shaved her head to stand in solidarity with her sister, Joyce Griffin, who had an undisclosed form of cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy at the time, as People reported. Photos surfaced online of Kathy Griffin posing in front of a bush with her hand on her bald head and posing in front of her mother, Maggie Griffin, as she rests her hand on Kathy’s bald head. Maggie Griffin later tweeted that Kathy Griffin is a wonderful human being.

In solidarity with her sister, who is going through chemo, @kathygriffin shaved her head. Donate to @AmericanCancer: https://t.co/NazIbJ9FQ2 pic.twitter.com/UXr9YH1LYc — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 31, 2017

Kathy Griffin’s older brother, Gary Griffin, passed away in 2014 after a two year battle with stage four esophageal cancer, as People reported.

Joyce Griffin passed away in September 2017.

My sister Joyce passed away peacefully last night.

Check out this beautiful moment.

Support @AmericanCancer here: https://t.co/llSJg4sLGE pic.twitter.com/ElpwY937ZZ — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 15, 2017

As Kathy Griffin’s hair grew back, she posted a photo on Twitter of her new hairstyle in October 2017.

Two choices…Let the paparazzi photograph me while I’m buying 5 pints of Ice cream at the grocery store or tweet this photo….. pic.twitter.com/eoif38t88x — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) October 5, 2017

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease that causes the immune system to confuse the body’s healthy tissues with foreign invaders like viruses and bacteria and attack them with antibodies, according to the Lupus Foundation of America’s Resource Center on Lupus. The center does list hair loss among the most common symptoms of lupus, but since the disease can affect so many different organs, many different symptoms can occur. Symptoms can also come and go as the disease progresses. Other symptoms include extreme fatigue, headaches, painful joints, fever, anemia (low numbers of red blood cells or low total blood volume), swelling, chest pain, abnormal blood clotting, mouth or nose ulcers, light and sun sensitivity, a butterfly-shaped rash across the cheeks and nose, and the tips of fingers or toes turning white, red, purple, or blue when cold or during periods of stress (also known as Raynaud’s Disease or Raynaud’s phenomenon).