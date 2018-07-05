Ken Kaplan, James Woods’ Agent Fires Him on July 4th

So this email from my agent (a political liberal) today… pic.twitter.com/RLXUWi9no8 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 5, 2018

Ken Kaplan is the Hollywood agent who was feeling “patriotic” when he fired his Trump-loving client James Woods. The Oscar-nominated actor posted a screenshot of the email he was sent by Kaplan on the Fourth of July. The subject read, “Well…” Kaplan wrote in the body of the message, “It’s the 4th of July and I’m feeling patriotic. I don’t want to represent you anymore. I mean I can go on a rant but you know what I’d say.” In his tweet, Woods said that Kaplan was “politically liberal.”

Woods then posted a screenshot of his reply which read, “Dear Ken, I don’t actually. I was think if you’re feeling patriotic, you would appreciate free speech and one’s right to think as an individual. Be that as it may, I want to thank you for all your hard work and devotion on my behalf. Be well.”

My response: “Dear Ken, I don’t actually. I was thinking if you’re feeling patriotic, you would appreciate free speech and one’s right to think as an individual. Be that as it may, I want to thank you for all your hard work and devotion on my behalf. Be well.” https://t.co/nEe8OMaWb2 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) July 5, 2018

Kaplan didn’t specifically mention that politics was the reason behind his firing of Woods. In October 2017, Woods said that he was retiring from Hollywood because he had been “blacklisted” over his support for Donald Trump. Woods said in a follow-up interview with the Washington Post that the announcement had been a mistake. The only upcoming work listed on Woods’ IMDb page is a voice role in the video game Kingdom Hearts III which is due for release in 2019.

Here’s what you need to know:

Woods ‘Suddenly Asked’ for Kaplan to Represent Him After the Agent Set up a Meeting Between Woods & Kristen Stewart

Deadline reported in December 2009 that Woods had signed with the Gersh Agency, where Kaplan is a partner. The article says that Flashdance star Jennifer Beals signed at the same time. The piece says that Kaplan’s ability to get Kristen Stewart interested in Woods’ movie An American Girl saw Woods “suddenly” ask Kaplan to represent him. The agency also represents Adam Driver, Wynona Ryder and Andie MacDowell.

Woods Said His Politics Changed After the Democrats Stood Behind President Bill Clinton During the Lewinsky Scandal

Woods, who was referred to as President Obama’s “biggest Twitter troll” by the Daily Beast, clarified his politics in a September 2015 tweet where he wrote, “I was for years [a Democrat], until #Clinton was impeached. Every single #Democrat without exception stood behind a convicted perjurer. That was the end.” During the 2016 Republican primary campaign, Woods supported both Carly Fiorina and Senator Ted Cruz before switching his allegiance to Donald Trump during the general election.

In a 2013 Twitter exchange with a follower, Woods said that he didn’t “expect to work again.” During his career, Woods was nominated for two Academy Awards, one for the movie Salvador, a film that is extremely critical of U.S. foreign policy in Central America in the 1980s.