Demi Lovato’s Aunt Kerissa Webb Dunn Posts Then Deletes Updates

Demi Lovato’s aunt, Kerissa Webb Dunn, has taken to social media to ask for prayers for her niece, who is currently in the hospital. According to TMZ, Lovato overdosed on drugs. Paramedics arrived at her home in the Hollywood Hills on Tuesday afternoon and treated her with Narcan, which is described as “an emergency medication to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose.” The “Sorry, Not Sorry” singer was then rushed to a nearby hospital where she currently remains.

“Law enforcement sources tell us Demi was treated with Narcan — an emergency treatment for narcotic overdoses — at her home,” TMZ reported. “Paramedics found Demi unconscious when they arrived at her home,” reads one of the outlet’s latest updates, posted at 4:48 p.m. Eastern.

Lovato’s aunt posted a couple of updates on social media. One of her updates reportedly claimed that her niece was “awake and responsive,” but appears to have been deleted a short while later.

About an hour ago, Dunn took to Facebook to post the following message.

“PLEASE PLEASE pray for my sweet niece DEMI LOVATO. She has been hospitalized and needs everyone’s prayers desperately!!!! PLEASE PRAY she pulls through.” The post received more than 1,000 “likes,” and nearly 100 comments before also being deleted. Dunn’s Facebook page’s settings have been changed and her page appears to have been made private.

You can see the post below.

It is unknown why Dunn deleted her messages. Dunn has a very close relationship with her niece. According to her LinkedIn page, she is the co-executive director of the Demi Lovato Charity Boutique, a position that she has held since 2012.

“Demi Lovato Charity Boutique auctions clothes, jewelry, shoes, entertainment memorabilia, etc. graciously donated by Demi Lovato to benefit the ‘Free the Children’ Charity,” reads the summary on Dunn’s LinkedIn profile.

As far as Lovato’s current condition is concerned, People Magazine reported that Lovato is currently “stable.” The outlet had initially reported that Lovato was “okay and stable,” but later amended their report to simply read “stable.”

“LAPD and LAFD responded to a medical emergency at the 8000 block of Laurel View Dr. at 11:40 a.m.” the Los Angeles Police Department told People, adding that the 25-year-old patient was transported to a local hospital.

Lovato has struggled with an eating disorder, mental illness, and addiction for much of her adult life. After being sober for six years, however, she recently revealed that she had started using again. She shared this difficult news in her single, “Sober.”

You can read some of the song’s candid lyrics below.