Kim Dong Yoon Dead: ‘Mix Nine’ Star Dies at 20

Kim Dong Yoon, a K-Pop star from Spectrum and Mix Nine, has died at the age of 20. His death was confirmed in a statement from WYNN Entertainment. The statement read, “The bereaved family, Spectrum members, and WYNN Entertainment family are all grieving the deceased, who so suddenly passed. The family will be held quietly according o the will of the bereaved family.” Kim Dong Yoon’s cause of death has not been made public. Speaking to Korean media, an official from WYNN Entertainment asked the media to “refrain from irrational speculation” regarding the singer’s passing.

He turned 20 on June 3. Xports News in South Korea reports that Dong Yoon died on July 27.

The other members of Spectrum are Minjae, Dongkyu, Jaehan, Hwarang, Villain and Eunjun. Dong Yoon debuted with the band in May 2018 with their song, “Light It Up,” according to Soompi. The song was released on May 9. All K Pop reports that the band is due to release their debut album, Be Born. That article refers to Dong Yoon as gaining “a lot of popularity while on [Mix Nine].

A longer statement from WYNN Entertainment read, “Our agency’s artist and Spectrum member Kim Dong Yoon left our side on July 27. His family members, Spectrum members, and all the staff at WNNY Entertainment are grieving with a heavy heart over this sudden sad news. We are so heartbroken and sorry to be conveying this sad news to Dong Yoon’s fans, who sincerely loved and generously encouraged him. According to the wishes of the family of the deceased, his funeral will be quietly. We express our condolences for his final path.”

Mix Nine is a South Korean survival-based reality show that Dong Yoon made his first appearance on in December 2017 rather than join up with the band Spectrum. He would join the band after his elimination from the show. Dong Yoon made it all the way to the show’s final episode which aired in January 2018. Dong Yoon told Top Star News in an interview in May 2018 about his time on the show saying, “It was so hard to practice and I couldn’t sleep at the time, but I was so proud of it after I came out. When I was on stage, it was a great feeling… It’s amazing to be an entertainer.”

On social media, Dong Yoon operated a private Twitter account and an Instagram account with no posts. There has been an outpouring of emotion on social media as news of Dong Yoon’s passing spread. Here are some of the most poignant messages:

Let us all pray for dongyoon’s soul. he just debuted months ago :( and he did so well during mixnine. heaven gained another angel today..i hope he’ll rest in peace now with no worries. dongyoon was also in mazinger team pic.twitter.com/YpOR5gAsxw — ♡ (@kingseyoon) July 27, 2018

Awww Kim Dongyoon of Spectrum 😢 — WantOneDaniel (@wannaonedanyel) July 27, 2018

this can’t be real — aysha ♡ jaehan (@ultisjaehan) July 27, 2018

As someone who following mixnine, i was shocked to know that Dongyoon has passed away today ㅠㅠㅠ

He’s one of my fav rapper in mixnine ㅠㅠ Rest in peace boy 💕 pic.twitter.com/mRI3NT4xbR — 🍒 (@Yutayoung_) July 27, 2018

how can this happen to him when he just achived his dream and was so happy just recently i can't believe this it's so unfair so so unfair — ada (@jisungyoons) July 27, 2018