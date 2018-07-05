Kirsten Corley: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Chance the Rapper is officially off the market. The musician became engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Kirsten Corley, at a Fourth of July picnic.

The two have been together for years, and started a family together in 2015. Interested in learning more about Kirsten Corley?

1. They Have a Three-Year-Old Daughter Together

Corley gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Kensli Bennett, in September 2015.

When Chance took to the stage in 2017 at the Grammys to accept the award for Best New Artist, he gave a shout out to Kirsten and Kensli, saying, “I wanna thank God for my mother and my father who’ve supported me since I was young. For Kirsten and Kensli, for all of Chicago.”

Despite her young age, Kensli has had quite the exciting life. In 2017, she had the chance to meet the Obamas. Chance uploaded an Instagram picture of the meeting, writing, “Look up Kensli, say cheese!”

In October, she visited the set of Black Panther and met Chadwick Boseman.

2. The Proposal Video Has Gone Viral

In a proposal video that has since gone viral on social media, Chance can be seen getting down on one knee, proposing to Kirsten.

Chance’s brother, Taylor Bennett, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of the newly engaged couple. He captioned it, “Proposed In The Hunninds! @chancetherapper You A Real One! 7-4-18#BlockBoys 💛.”

On Wednesday evening, Chance himself posted the news on Twitter, writing, “She said yes”.

3. Corley and Chance Have Been Dating Since 2013

According to People, the couple has been together since 2013.

The two briefly separated in 2016; around that time, Corley pursued full custody of their daughter and requested child support, ABC News reports.

A Chicago Tribune article from the time reads, “Kirsten Corley filed a petition in February asking the court to declare the 23-year-old rapper the father of the girl, born Sept. 16, and to set child support.” Chance reportedly agreed with many of the points Corley made in her filing.

Their split, however, did not last long. The filing was withdrawn in January 2017, when the two reconciled and returned to living together. Corley’s attorney, Enrico Mirabelli, told the Tribune, “All is well, and the motion has been withdrawn.”

4. She’s Originally from Chicago

According to Facebook, Corley is originally from Chicago, Illinois. Her Facebook also states she knows sign language.

Kirsten has managed to keep an incredibly low profile considering she’s marrying one of the most famous rappers in the world. Despite her clear intentions to keep a low profile, Chance commonly posts about her and his daughter on Instagram.

5. Chance Gave a Shout out to Her for Her Birthday

For her birthday last month, Chance gave Kirsten a romantic shout out on Instagram, writing, “From the beginning to the end. You are my oldest and best friend. You are responsible for every one of the most wonderful things in my life. I’m forever grateful that God made me find you, and even more grateful that you made me find God. Forever and ever babe. Happy Birthday.”

Kirsten has made numerous appearances on the rapper’s Instagram; particularly alongside their daughter.

A post from January shows Chance carrying his fiancee, who’s carrying their daughter. The photo’s caption reads, “No matter what we are, we’re always family 💪🏾👨‍👩‍👧.”