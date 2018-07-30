Kiyomi Leslie, Bow Wow’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kiyomi Leslie is Bow Wow’s girlfriend. Both have been angry on social media amid accusations that the “Pussy Talk” accusations the “Pussy Talk” rapper cheated on her. On July 30, Bow Wow ranted on Twitter about bloggers and Twitter users making allegations about alleged infidelities.

When one Twitter user said that Bow Wow was acting “real friendly” with other women at the club. The user also alleged that she was removed from Bow Wow’s section for recording his activities. The rapper snapped writing, “I dont do cameras u stupid b****! Come in my section recording! So we shut your bright ass camera down u got mad so u tweet my b****. Id pay a b**** 1000 to slap the lacefront off yo dusty ass! This goes for the rest of you hoes! LEAVE ME AND MINE THE F*** ALONE.” The rapper tweeted three other messages about the recording. In a final message, Bow Wow said, “I hate you f***ing bloggers too! Shaderoom i f*** with. All you other gossiping ass hateful sites F*** YOU! your comment sections F*** YOU! SMASH OR PASS BULL**** I WOULDNT F*** YOU UGLY I SHOP AT LANE BRYANT BITCHES EVER! F*** YOU!” After deleting those message, Bow Wow simply tweeted a smiley face.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Leslie Has Called the Allegations Against Bow Wow ‘Fake News’

Leslie has also been tweeting up a storm writing, “These blogs have got to verify their news! Period… you damn right anybody who can “take” my n**** can have em… he was never mines !🤢 but I’m never concerned. Y’all running these blah ass stories w/ FAKE NEWS!” That was followed up with, “So miserable 😖… y’all tryna make blogs so bad.. I’m a real ass female if y’all wanna run a story ask! Cuz assuming gone make you an ass! Period…no female / n**** put fear in me. 🤷🏽‍♀️ MY HIGHER POWER GOT ME ! ✌🏽”

2. Bow Wow Has Described Himself as Leslie’s ‘Husband’

Leslie is thought to have begun dating Bow Wow in January 2018, at least that’s the first time he made reference to her on Instagram. In March 2018, the couple sparked rumors that they had gotten married after Bow Wow referred to himself as her “husband” in an Instagram comment. Bow Wow wrote, “Happy birthday! I love you so much. Pack your bags I’m taking you out the country for a few days. We’ve done so much in so little time. You deserve everything and as your husband ima make sure of that. Baby wait til the world sees your talent. THEY HAVE NO IDEA WHAT YOU CAN DO. I love you! @kiyomileslie 💍 aint nothing i wont do for you. I SWEAR YOU AINT EVER BEEN SPOILED THE WAY IM BOUT TO SPOIL YOU.”

Happy born day baby. I love you. And i will make sure you have the best birthday ever. Pack your bags…. im taking you to the islands this weekend. ✈️❤️🌴@Thee_Kiyomi pic.twitter.com/WXe5rCwB1T — Bow Wow (@smoss) March 29, 2018

Bow Wow even took to Twitter to post the same message.

3. Leslie Refers to Herself as a ‘Host & Artist’ on Instagram

On her Instagram page, Leslie refers to herself as a host and artist. That bio includes references to the MTV show Wild N Out and Growing Up Hip Hop. Leslie boasts over 650,000 followers on Instagram having posted a relatively paltry 111 posts at the time of writing.

According to her Facebook page, Leslie is a native of North Carolina and attended Wakefield High School in Raleigh. Leslie lives in Atlanta now.

4. Her Father Is Serving a Life Sentence in Prison

Leslie said in a July 2017 interview that her father has served 20 years of a life sentence on drug charges. Her father was convicted of possession and intent to sell cocaine. Leslie explains in the interview, “I don’t believe the justice system is fair. Neither does he. He’s been trying to make an appeal. He didn’t want to give up the “plug” so they said if you don’t give up any names then you’re going to sit here.” Leslie goes on to say she didn’t speak to her father for years but the pair had a healthier relationship now. Leslie adds, “If any man does a crime, you have to know how to do your time.”

5. Her Brother Is John Wall’s Bodyguard

Leslie’s brother is Washington Wizards’ star John Wall’s bodyguard, David “Flav” Best. On his Facebook page, Best says he studied at North Carolina Central University. A Washington Post feature on Wall, that referred to Best as “burly,” says that Wall and Best have known each other since high school. The piece says that Best protects Wall “wherever he goes.” Best was again referred to as “burly” by the Post in an article regarding his role in protecting Wall during an on-court brawl between the Wizards and Warriors in October 2017.