Kulture Kiari Cephus: What Cardi B’s Baby’s Name Means

Cardi B and Offset have welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus. According to TMZ, the couple’s first child came into the world on Tuesday, July 10.

Cardi B made the official announcement on Instagram, sharing a picture from a maternity photoshoot that she did before giving birth. The photo is very reminiscent of the one that Beyonce took when she was pregnant with her twins. As you can see below, Cardi B posed naked while surrounded by flowers.

Cardi B and Offset chose a very unique name for their baby girl. Although the proud parents have not explained the name’s meaning, there does seem to be some significance behind it.

The baby’s first name, Kulture, appears to be a unique spelling of the word Culture.

“The word ‘culture’ derives from a French term, which in turn derives from the Latin ‘colere,’ which means to tend to the earth and grow, or cultivation and nurture,” according to LiveScience. The Merriam-Webster dictionary also offers the definition of “the customary beliefs, social forms, and material traits of a racial, religious, or social group,” and “the characteristic features of everyday existence shared by people in a place or time.”

The name Kulture is very unique. According to Names.org, there are fewer than five occurrences of that name — with that particular spelling — per year. The site searches more than 5.5 million records within the U.S. Social Security Administration’s public data to obtain its information.

The name Kulture may reference Migos’ recent music albums, Culture and Culture II.

“The new album title is about the culture of hip-hop music. It’s time to let the culture be known. It’s time to claim it. And it’s time to claim that we are the Migos, and for people to understand that this is what we did. We did a lot for music. Migos is the culture. Seriously. There are artists that are way bigger than us that get recognition off our flow,” Offset previously told Fader.

The baby’s middle name, “Kiari,” looks like a unique take on the popular name “Kiara,” but it’s actually Offset’s real first name. The Migos rapper’s non-stage name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus. Although the origin of the name “Kiari” is unknown, it is thought to mean “beautiful soul,” according to Names.org.

Cardi B and Offset named their daughter with a first and a middle name that both start with the letter “K,” likely in homage in Offset, whose first and middle names both start with “K.”

Cardi B previously told Ellen DeGeneres that her husband chose their daughter’s name.