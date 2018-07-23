‘Love and Hip Hop Hollywood’ 2018 Cast & Spoilers

Love and Hip Hop Hollywood 2018 is here with season 5 of the show and more rising stars appear, along with familiar faces from past seasons. This season’s main cast members, according to VH1, are K. Michelle, Moniece Slaughter, Teairra Mari, Nikki Mudarris, Lyrica Anderson, Brooke Valentine, Princess Love, A1 Bentley and Ray J. And, some of what awaits them this season are health battles, sex tape scandals, and cheating allegations.

The premiere episode of the season is titled “Clutch Your Pearls” and the Xfinity plot description of episode 1 states, “K. Michelle returns to Hollywood, and she already has a score to settle with Lyrica; Moniece’s bad behavior catches up to her; Scandal threatens Ray J’s marriage to Princess; Teairra hits the town for the first time since rehab.”

When it comes to Ray J’s marital scandal, we’re thinking it may have to do with cheating allegations that came out in January 2018. According to Ebony, claims were made that Ray J had cheated on wife Princess Love while she was pregnant. The couple showed their issues conceiving on season 4 of LHHH and now, infidelity may be their next hurdle. Princess Love publicly accused Ray J of cheating via Instagram and he responded on social media, writing, “Don’t let this negative energy get 2 you Ray – You are doing everything right – from being Faithful – staying focused on the goal and treating everyone with respect and love Ray … stand up for what you believe in Ray.”

Also this season, Lyrica Anderson reportedly has a cheating scandal going on between her husband A1 and Safaree Samuels. VH1 has reported that Lyrica and A1 may have even broken up. Previously, VH1 wrote this spoiler for season 5 of LHHH, “Lyrica and A1 have always appeared to be in marriage bliss, but claims of infidelity from Hurricane K. Michelle has put a dark cloud over all that Black love … We see Brooke in an altercation with Lyrica after calling her out for having a ‘husband and side [dude],’ and A1 seems skeptical too.”

Teairra Mari has more than a couple issues this season. Not only does she deal with her leaked sex tape scandal this season. She also has issues with a new man. VH1 reported that the guy she is dating is bad news. He apparently has a side chick, but is also supposedly married. Uh oh.

Also in recent news, according to Bossip, Teairra’s now ex-boyfriend, Akbar Adul-Ahad, is actually married, which will most likely play out this season. A designer named Sade Abdul-Ahad, of Folasade Clothing, claimed to The Jasmine Brand that Teairra has been after her husbnd, even though she supposedly knew he was taken. And when any cheating in Teairra’s relationship with him is concerned, Sade weighed in, saying, “I am curious as to why Teairra claims Akbar cheated on her when he is married? How do you cheat on someone when you knew this man was married?”

When it comes to this season’s supporting cast and guest stars, some of the faces fans will see include Bridget Kelly, Paris Phillips, Lil’ Fizz, Daniel “Booby” Gibson, Marcus Black, Solo Lucci, A.D. Diggs, Misster Ray, Apple Watts, La’Britney, RoccStar, Shun Love, Amber Diamond, Jay Will, Donatella, Teairra’s boyfriend Akbar Abdul-Ahad, Sonja Norwood, Willie Norwood, Brandy Norwood, Lyrica’s mother, A1’s mother Pam Bentley, Tiffany Campbell, Akbar’s wife Sade Abdul-Ahad, Safaree Samuels and Lisa Bloom.

Love and Hip Hop Hollywood airs Monday nights, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the VH1 network. Tune in to watch all the drama unfold this season.