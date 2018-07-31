When Is the ‘Love Island’ Reunion Special?

It’s been a long and turbulent season on Love Island, but just like the seasons before it, fans are sad to have to say goodbye. Well, good news– you don’t have to just yet.

A Love Island reunion special will take place on Sunday, August 5, at 9pm on ITV2.

According to Cosmopolitan, the show will be hosted and Caroline Flack, and producers promise a “look at what the Islanders have been doing since leaving the villa.” You know what that means– we’ll learn who’s broken up and who is still together, along with all the other drama that’s pretty much guaranteed at this point.

What went down on the finale last night? Dani and Jack were named the winning couple of Love Island, and walked away with £50,000.

Love Island, a Bachelor meets Big Brother reality series, places 38 contestants in a house, where they’re all tasked with finding, and sticking with, a significant other.

Dani and Jack were by far the most stable couple on this season of the show. Dani’s father, actor Danny Dyer, was one of the most excited to learn about his daughter’s success. He took to Instagram to tell Dani, “Babe we’re so proud of you and you’ve won already.”

According to Cosmopolitan, a spinoff show about the Dyer family is in the talks. It will reportedly focus on teh first time Jack meets Dani’s parents.

Speaking to The Sun, a source recently said, “Everyone loves Jack and Dani, so it makes sense that they’d be offered their own show… It’s all still up in the air right now as they haven’t left the villa, and who knows where their heads will be at when they do, but bosses are keen to sign them up.”

Be sure to tune into the Love Island reunion special tonight, Sunday, August 5, at 9pm on ITV2.