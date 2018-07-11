Luann de Lesseps’ Cabaret Show ‘Countess and Friends’

On Real Housewives of New York City this season, Luann de Lesseps could definitely consider herself the star. She has been put front and center this season, after the demise of her brief marriage to Tom D’Agostino, her drunken arrest, and her stay in rehab. But, that isn’t all. this season, fans get an inside look as de Lesseps works on her cabaret shows.

In the past, de Lesseps has released songs like “Money Can’t Buy You Class,” but now she’s taking on a live performance show, which debuted this past March 2018. The show, which is called “Countess and Friends,” premiered with several famous guests including Rachel Dratch, Laura Benanti, and comedian Bridget Everett. Even several of de Lesseps’ RHONY co-stars showed up to celebrate, according to Bravo. Dorinda Medley, Carol Radziwill, Sonja Morgan and Ramona Singer were all in attendance. Other famous faces in attendance include RHONY alum Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Carson Kressley, and de Lesseps’ former boyfriend, Jacques Azoulay.

But, the true highlight of the show’s debut was when Real Housewives star Sonja Morgan accompanied de Lesseps in a performance of “Money Can’t Buy You Class,” but had a major wardrobe malfunction. Morgan’s entire wrap dress actually came fully unwrapped. See a video of the mishap in the below tweet.

Still living for this moment from last night's #CountessAndFriends at @54Below, where @SonjatMorgan's dress unwrapped during her "Money Can't Buy You Class" rap performance. A legend! (Video by @isaachurwitz) pic.twitter.com/ppUHHFswjF — Dave Quinn (@NineDaves) March 9, 2018

This wasn’t the only wardrobe malfunction that Morgan had during an appearance at one of de Lesseps’ shows, however. In the below Instagram video, see Morgan, once again, having issues keeping her private parts in her dress.

When it comes to getting tickets to upcoming shows, there are currently two more dates set for August 2018, in Atlantic City, New Jersey and in Long Island, New York. Find “Countess and Friends” tickets available here. On de Lesseps’ official website, the page dedicated to her cabaret show quotes Vanity Fair describing the show as this, “When Luann de Lesseps entered that room . . . every seat was the right one. A VISION OF CLASS!! And countess who is a-THRIVING! Luann donned a floor-length beaded white gown that had me screaming Oh God Yes! YESSSS! To The Dress.”

De Lesseps is expected to add more show dates and said in May 2018 that she would love to go on a national tour, according to Page Six. A source revealed to Page Six that the show has had a very positive effect on de Lesseps’ life. The source explained that, “In spite of everything, she’s feeling really great about herself. Like, really great. It’s all because of the [cabaret] show.” De Lesseps has even reportedly joked about her legal troubles in her cabaret act. According to Daily Mail, de Lesseps joked, “I had a list of songs that I wanted to sing tonight but I had to reconsider most of them which were um, “Jailhouse Rock,” and I fought the law and the law won.”

In late June 2018, de Lesseps had to cancel one of her shows due to an illness and fans were issued refunds for their tickets, as reported by Fox News.