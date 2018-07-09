Lyn-Z Adams Hawkins, Travis Pastrana’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Travis Pastrana is one of the most famous motorsports athletes in history. He’s won championships and X Games gold medals in a number of events, and most recently, he nailed Evil Knievel’s three legendary jumps in Las Vegas.

With all this time on our TV screens, some people may be wondering about Pastrana’s personal life. Who’s his wife, Lyn-Z Adams Hawkins, and do they have children together?

1. Hawkins Is a Professional Skateboarder

It’s obvious that sports brought Travis and “Lyn-Z” Hawkins together.

Hawkins was born in San Diego and started surfing and skateboarding at the ripe age of six. She also engaged in other sports, like gymnastics, soccer, baseball, and basketball, growing up.

Hawkins is one of just a few skaters to skate the DC Mega Ramp, and she’s the first female skater to do so. Because of an injury, Hawkins was forced to take some time away from the sport in 2005. In 2007, she returned to competition and won the gold medal in the Women’s Vert competition at the X Games in LA.

In 2009, she became the first female to land a 540 McTwist during the Quicksilver Tony Hawk Show in France.

2. They Became Engaged in the Middle of a Show at the Nitro Circus Live World Tour in Vegas

Travis and Lyndsey became engaged on June 4, 2011, during a show at the Nitro Circus Live World Tour in Vegas.

Their wedding took place on October 29, 2011; just four months later.

Hawkins says she had no idea Travis was going to propose. Asked by ESPN if she knew a ring was coming, she said, “I really didn’t. We’ve talked about it plenty, but I thought it would be some time before he actually popped the question. His take on marriage was always that one day, when we start a family, it will make sense to get married. I didn’t expect it to happen that quickly.”

Asked if he gave any clues the day of the Nitro Circus Live that he was going to propose, Hawkins says, “He kept telling me, ‘You have to land your first jump. It’s really important. It will be good for the whole show.’ I was really confused, but he kept saying, ‘You have to land that first trick.’ After he proposed, it made sense. He knew my head was not going to be in skating after that. And it wasn’t. I couldn’t land anything. I was so flustered. And I fell on that first jump, too. It was big, having that stage and being one of only three skaters. There were a few things I wanted to do. I was bummed.”

3. They Have Two Children Together

Together, Travis and Lyn-Z have two children: Addy Pastrana and Bristol Murphy Pastrana.

In 2014, Lyn-Z spoke to Color Lifestyle about her life as a skater and having children. Asked how she was doing at the top of the interview, she said, “It’s going great. Just loving being a mom and continuing to skate on the Nitro Circus Live Tours.”

Asked if her daughter Addy has expressed any interested in stating, she said, “She is awesome! She loves to go fast and go high! She also loves to watch me skate, for me to skate her on my board, or to just play with a skateboard so she for sure is showing interest thus far.”

Hawkins believes one of the most important things she can do as a parent is to expose her children to fun, and she’s certainly done that.

In a separate interview with Adventure Sports Network, Hawkins was asked what she loves most about raising her kids around the Nitro Circus. She said, “We have so many people around that Addy loves, and they’re all going to be an influence on her life and the person she becomes. It will be the same for Bristol as she gets older, I imagine. It takes a village. It really does. And we have one hell of a village!”

4. They Posed for ESPN’s Magazine Body Issue Together

The Pastranas stripped down for an issue of ESPN’s body magazine. The pair took photos in the nude of both of them sitting on a bike.

Asked by ESPN how focused he and his wife are on their appearances, Travis said, “I’ve never thought about my appearance. My wife has never either. I mean I’m sure she has because she’s a girl, but Lyn-z looks in the mirror and says, “Damn, I look good.”

He continued, “I think that’s the confidence of knowing that you’re just tougher than everybody out there.”

During their interview for the Body Issue, Travis and Lyn-Z were asked if they get nervous watching one another perform. “I’m comfortable with him on a dirtbike,” Lyn-Z says. “In most scenarios he’s comfortable. Cars, you know, it’s pretty safe with the roll cages. The biggest thing for me is base jumping… just because you don’t know if your shoot is not gonna open,” she says.

5. She’s an Avid Snowboarder

Along with being a skating champion, Hawkins is an avid snowboarder. In 2007, her national ranking was 23rd in Slopestyle and 9th in Halfpipe.

Asked when her love of skateboarding started, Hawkins says, “…when I was about 6, my older brother got me a membership to the local skatepark, and then around 10 or 11 it really hit me.”