Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks 2018 Performers

Tonight is the annual celebration, the 2018 Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular, which takes place in New York City. The show airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the NBC network and it features several A-list performers. This means that regular programming will have to wait another week to watch any new episodes, since the fireworks show is taking over the prime-time slot. Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila are hosting the event again. And, the West Point Band, along with the West Point Glee Club, have returned for the event as well. Check out the celebrities who are appearing as performers during tonight’s show.

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson is the main event this year and she will help celebrate the 100th anniversary of Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America”, with the help of the West Point Band and Glee Club. This will take place during the climax and the “Golden Mile” fireworks segment of the show. Susan Tercero, executive producer of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, recently said that, “Macy’s Fireworks continue to grow in artistry, as we ignite the night for the nation’s premiere Independence Day celebration. This year’s showcase will be one for the record books as we create dazzling scenes expertly timed and choreographed to a rousing and moving patriotic score featuring the West Point Band and Glee Club and the stunning voice of superstar Kelly Clarkson. We are excited to celebrate the holiday with a jaw-dropping display of colorful firepower delighting millions of spectators across the nation.” In addition to performing with Clarkson, AM NY has reported that the West Point Band and Glee Club will also perform “The Stars and Stripes Forever” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Clarkson released her latest album, “Meaning of Life”, last Fall. She also acted as a new judge on The Voice and ended up winning with singer Brynn Cartelli under her wing.

American Authors

The band American Authors was a later addition to this year’s lineup of performers. They are a rock band out of New York City, which consists of lead vocalist and guitarist Zac Barnett, lead guitarist and banjoist James Adam Shelley, bassist Dave Rublin, and drummer Matt Sanchez, according to the band’s website. The group is known for their hit song “Best Day of My Life”.

Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin is a true icon. He also made waves over the past year, appearing as the longtime lover of Gianni Versace, in American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. When talking about the role to ABC News recently, Martin said, “It’s an incredibly important story to tell. If we only see the injustice around this crime it obviously inspired me to be a part of this cast. For me as an actor, it was heavy, it was intense. It was extremely emotional. I lived as Antonio for nine months of shooting.”

Brandon Victor Dixon

Dixon is most recently known for his role as Judas Iscariot in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, opposite John Legend. For Dixon’s 4th of July appearance, he will be joined by the Harlem Gospel Choir, who will perform a special rendition of “America the Beautiful” with him. It actually takes an entire year to program the music and arrangements for the annual event, so planning reportedly begins once the previous show ends. According to Macy’s, it also takes 8,000 hours to plan the fireworks displays and execute them properly.

Blake Shelton

It’s a reunion of Voice coaches at this year’s 4th of July spectacular. Both Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson most recently appeared on season 14 of The Voice together and now they are taking on Macy’s fireworks display. Recently, Shelton’s longtime girlfriend Gwen Stefani started her Las Vegas residency and he told People that he’s already seen the show multiple times.

Keith Urban

Keith Urban is also taking the stage for the big event and, according to Broadway World, Urban is bringing in Julia Michaels to join him in his performance. According to Billboard, the two musicians came out with a song together called “Coming Home,” so perhaps they will perform this piece. Previously, the two performed at the ACM Awards together as well.