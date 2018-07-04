Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks 2018 Start Time & Channel

Tonight airs the 2018 Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular once again, setting off the largest display of fireworks in the United States. The event airs live on the NBC network and we’ve got all the details on what to expect, what time the show begins, encore presentations and more below. Read on for the rundown on the 42nd edition of Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show.

MACY’S FIREWORKS 2018 TIME: The event airs from 8 – 10 p.m. ET (live) and PT (time delay), with an encore presentation of the fireworks display from 10 – 11 p.m. ET/PT.

WHAT TIME MACY’S FIREWORKS START & GO OFF: The actual fireworks display lasts approximately 25 minutes long. It airs around 9:25 p.m. ET.

MACY’S FIREWORKS 2018 TV CHANNEL: The show airs on NBC. Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel NBC is in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations here.

MACY’S FIREWORKS 2018 PERFORMERS: Kelly Clarkson, the American Authors, Brandon Victor Dixon, Ricky Martin, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, and Julia Michaels are all set to perform. In addition, AM NY has reported that members of the West Point Band and Glee Club will perform “The Stars and Stripes Forever” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Also, the Harlem Gospel Choir will help Dixon perform a special rendition of “America the Beautiful.”

MACY’S FIREWORKS 2018 SHOW HOSTS: Akbar Gbajabiamila and Matt Iseman have returned to host the event. Many recognize the two from American Ninja Warrior.

MACY’S FIREWORKS 2018 LOCATION: The fireworks will ignite over New York City’s East River, from five barges positioned between east 23rd Street and east 40th Street on the East River. According to NY Curbed, 20 new effects will be incorporated into the display this year.

LOCAL VIEWING AREAS FOR MACY’S FIREWORKS 2018:

– FDR Drive and 42nd Street

– FDR Drive and 34th Street

– Center Boulevard from 48th Avenue to 49th Avenue

– FDR Drive and 23rd Street

– 16th Street and Avenue C

– FDR Drive and Houston Street

– Pearl Street and Frankfort Street

– Vietnam Memorial Park

– Broad Street ground level

– Old Slip’s upper level

– Furman Street and Old Fulton Street

Public viewing sections in the Manhattan area will be the elevated portions of the FDR Drive, according to Macy’s website. There is open viewing from most areas of Brooklyn, with unobstructed views of the sky over the East River.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: The weather can expect to be high heat and humidity in the NYC area, so be sure to stay hydrated and keep as cool as possible. This year’s show will be Macy’s largest firework display since the Millennial Celebration in 2000, according to Broadway World. This year’s “Golden Mile” fireworks segment will help celebrate the 100th anniversary of Irving Berlin’s “God Bless America”.

It actually takes an entire year to program the music and arrangements for the annual event, so planning reportedly begins once the previous show ends. According to Macy’s, it also takes 8,000 hours to plan the fireworks displays and execute them properly.

SOCIAL MEDIA INFORMATION: Use the hashtag #macysfireworks to follow the latest updates.