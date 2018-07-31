Ameea ‘Mia’ Bally’s Arrest Warrant & Jared Evans’ Police Records

Mia Bally, whose real name is Ameea Janice Bally, is a cast member on season 7 of Married at First Sight and she was matched with a man named Tristan Thompson. The two married without knowing each other, but they soon found out they had a lot in common. They both hold faith dear to their hearts and were excited to take on the journey of life together. Unfortunately, their relationship hit a major speed bump before they could even go on a honeymoon together.

Bally gets arrested at the airport when the newlyweds try to head out of the country for their honeymoon and Thompson is left wondering who he married. According to Monsters and Critics, Bally was detained because of a felony warrant that was issued for her arrest. The warrant was based on several stalking claims from an ex-boyfriend and the unauthorized use of a credit card. Monsters and Critics reported that Bally allegedly was using her ex’s Amazon account and credit card info to purchase an iPhone and two protection plans for the phone. The ex-boyfriend has been identified as a man named Jared Evans, according to police reports.

When released from jail and confronted about the allegations, Bally told Thompson and the show’s production that it was a mistake. She said that her identity was stolen and that this person was not her. She first said on the show that she had no idea who Jared Evans was, though the police reports list him as her boyfriend. She then told Thompson that she knew of Evans, but didn’t know him personally. The next day, Thompson tells production that wife Bally came clean to him about what really happened with her stalking case.

The arrest warrant for Bally came after Bally’s ex-boyfriend, Evans, filed a complaint, claiming to be repeatedly stalked and harassed over the course of several months after the two reportedly called it quits in late 2016. Complaints were filed twice in 2017 and also twice in 2018, shortly before Bally tied the knot with Thompson, who apparently knew nothing about the incidents. The arrest warrant was issued on February 6, 2018. Married at First Sight producers said the warrant came out one day after they had completed the background checks on this season’s show participants.

The reporting officer for the case, according to Radar, wrote in the arrest warrant, “I was able to contact Jared Evans, who told me that over the past several months he has been harassed and stalked by his ex-girlfriend, Ameea Bally. Evans dated Bally and broke up during Christmas of 2016. Since splitting up, Evans has been repeatedly stalked by Bally.”

According to Monsters and Critics, an Instagram video was released, showing Bally explain why she lied about her charges to Thompson and on the show. Shaunee Flowers of Monsters and Critics revealed that, “In the now-deleted Instagram video, Mia admitted that she lied about knowing Jared Evans and that she did so out of fear. She claims that her ex made up the whole stalking story because he knew she was going on TV and wanted a piece of her fame.”

On the show, Thompson has difficulty dealing with the arrest and Bally’s charges, admitting to the cameras that, “I want to put this behind us and move forward but she lied to me and I feel betrayed.” At some point this season, Bally is recorded saying that Thompson had kicked her out of the house for lying to him. It doesn’t sound like the couple could make their marriage a forever relationship.

Bally’s case with the stalking charges has reportedly been dismissed, according to Radar Online.