Are Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson Still Together on ‘Married at First Sight’?

When Mia Bally was first shown on Married at First Sight this season, she told the two other brides that she wouldn’t kiss her husband at the wedding. As she walked down the aisle, Bally saw her husband Tristan Thompson for the first time and said she was relieved. Thompson was also relieved when seeing his bride. Though Bally didn’t kiss Thompson on the lips at the ceremony, she said she was excited to begin their journey in life together. Soon, Bally found out that she and Thompson shared a love of faith together. She also was thrilled with Thompson’s gentleman-like qualities. The couple did not consummate their relationship and Thompson didn’t even get a kiss before he and his wife hit a major road block.

As they were headed for their honeymoon vacation, Bally was detained at the airport over an arrest warrant on several alleged charges of stalking an ex-boyfriend and also unlawful use of a credit card. Thompson was left in the dark, not knowing why his new wife was arrested. Production seemed puzzled as well, but soon, they obtained police reports filed by an ex-boyfriend of Bally’s, named Jared Evans. Production presented the information to Thompson and said that their background check on Bally came one day before the warrant was issued. They also told Thompson that they would support him in whatever decision he made.

Thompson decided to hear Bally out after she was released and she first told him that the charges were a mistake. She said she was the victim of a stolen identity and that she never dated Evans. Thompson decided to move forward and believe his new wife. Unfortunately, he later told production that Bally ended up coming clean and he was having difficulty moving past the fact that she lied to him. E! News reported that Thompson revealed to Pastor Calvin Roberson, “It’s been tough. Things are going from the wedding excitement to basically bombs being dropped everyday about something new about Mia. Secrets kill and I said Mia, please just get it all out there because the trust had been broken. What else had you lied about? What else are you keeping from me?”

Thompson continued, “To me, marriage should be built on trust and honesty. If you have that, I believe there’s no problem that you can’t handle. But Mia has been lying to me and it’s hardly been a week. With that trust broken, I’m just not sure if I’m able to stay in this marriage … What else is there? Is there something else out there…How deep is it? I don’t want to keep living in this pain.”

According to Radar Online, Dr. Pepper Schwartz of Married at First Sight said on the show that, “We found out that Tristan had been told an untrue version of what happened … Of course we want to talk to both of them to really find out exactly what the truth is and help support the couple.” Schwartz also said that if the couple decided to divorce, they would be supported in their decision.

At the time, Schwartz also explained to the couple that, “We know it’s been a terribly trying time for the both of you as a couple and individuals and what we decided to do is to have a conversation with each of you separately and together. We want to support the marriage, but we also want to support these people who have gone through a very difficult situation.”

Unfortunately, it seems that the couple may no longer be together. Bally’s Instagram profile is private and she is shown at some point this season, admitting that Thompson threw her out of the house for lying to him. Radar Online has reported that Bally’s stalking case has been dismissed, but her marriage may have been destroyed in the process.

Do you think Thompson has forgiven Bally? Could they really still be together or have they called it quits? We’re betting on Thompson ending the union, but viewers will just have to wait and see.