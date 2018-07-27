Mission Impossible End Credits: Does Fallout Have Them?

Does Mission Impossible – Fallout have an end credits scene? Ever since Marvel popularized the concept of an after credits surprise at the end of some of its movies, audience-goers have wondered whether to waste their time sticking around for the credits during this movie or that. The new Mission Impossible movie is no different.

Warning: Some plot spoilers appear later in this post. So, does Mission Impossible – Fallout have an end credits scene?

The answer is no. Unlike some recent movies (Mamma Mia 2, for example), the latest installment in the Tom Cruise franchise does not have an end credits scene. Thus, feel free to leave once the credits start rolling, unless you want to stay to give all of the people who worked on the movie their due.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mission Impossible – Fallout Shows Cruise in a Race to Stop a Nuclear Attack

In this Mission Impossible sequel, Cruise is back as Ethan Hunt, the American operative known for his dazzling stunts and his inability to choose the lives of millions over the single life of any member of his team. That creates fragile trust between Hunt and Angela Bassett’s CIA director (who shows up now and then to look perplexed, frustrated or thankful at the team’s stunts).

Although the movie is a bit long in the middle, it ends with a stunning helicopter crash/dangling from the side of a cliff sequence in Kashmir that brings back the special effects that Mission Impossible movies are known for. Cruise is shadowed by an assassin/minder/turncoat (Henry Cavill) as he tries to stop a group known as The Apostles by rescuing (or sort of kidnapping) their already imprisoned anarchist leader, who, predictably, has other things in mind.

This Mission Impossible movie shows a softer side to Hunt, as he’s backed up by a work family (his IMF team of Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, and Ving Rhames). At one point, Rhames reveals that Hunt has only had feelings for two women, one his still-alive wife (Michelle Monaghan), who has decided to become a “ghost” for somewhat tangled reasons that Rhames tries to explain (something about how Hunt and his wife both felt too guilty when Hunt wasn’t saving the world or something, so she decided to disappear and marry someone else). The second: A woman who owes something to Britain’s M16 (Rebecca Ferguson) and with whom Hunt has a romantic history. She seems to show up to save his life whenever someone’s just getting poised to blow him away on the streets of Paris. Sean Harris plays the anarchist bad guy determined to obliterate everyone Hunt cares about.

The stakes: Three nukes that are apparently destined for three Holy Lands – Mecca, Jerusalem, and Vatican City – unless Ethan Hunt can save the day. Since it’s a Mission Impossible movie, you know what happens after that point. You can see a listing of the full cast here.

The movie, which debuted on July 27, 2018, has a “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes as it opens to high ratings from critics and movie-goers. Cruise’s portrayal seems indistinguishable from his earlier ones. You may be left leaving the movie theater asking, Does Tom Cruise ever age?