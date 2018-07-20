Mohamed Jbali & Danielle Mullins Now: The Full Story

Former 90 Day Fiance cast member Danielle Mullins met Mohamed JBali online and the two began dating a couple years ago. Eventually, JBali moved to the United States and married Mullins, but Mullins said they only consummated their marriage once. As Mullins was hiding financial issues, more and more problems plagued the couple and JBali left her. Mullins’ family voiced many times that they felt JBali used her just to get his green card and she appeared to believe the same. JBali and Mullins were granted their divorce in March 2017.

As Mullins and Jbali’s story continues on 90 Day Fiance: What Now, fans wonder about what’s going on in each of their lives today. According to In Touch Weekly, Jbali is currently living in Austin, Texas and he posted an Instagram video, saying that, “I have been disappeared because I am taking care of some stuff, fixing things in my life. I’m doing great, making some progress. Everything is working for me. I’m happy at this point.” For a while, Jbali disappeared fro social media, but Jbali now prides himself on going to the gym and bettering his look. He also posts a lot of food photos on his Instagram.

Jbali also likes to post selfies and words of inspiration. In one Instagram post, he wrote, “You’re the only one who feels what you feel and nobody understands why you do things the way you do! Keep being yourself and never change for anybody. Being different is not a crime and no one can force you to be someone else other than who you are or who you want to be! I am different and I like how and who I am.” Perhaps he posts captions like these because he did catch a lot of heat from being on 90 Day Fiance, as he was designated the villain in his relationship with Mullins.

While some fans were wondering if Jbali got deported back to Tunisia, he has confirmed that he has not. At the time of the speculation, Jbali said, “I did not talk to Danielle, all I know is I got my divorce. She had a lawyer talking for her. The judge said it’s done and that we’re divorced. They asked if I want a divorce or annulment, I said it’s the same for me.”

As for Mullins, she is currently expecting another grandchild in October, but says she regrets including her kids in her 90 Day Fiance journey. According to In Touch Weekly, Mullins revealed, “I do regret doing the show with Mohamed and with the kids. Because the kids do get recognized and they do get messaged and stuff like that, and people do dig into our pictures and things like that — I do regret that. But then, they have grown from the experience too, because I’ve been very honest with my kids. So they’ve grown with me and they’ve always came to me with concerns and stuff like that.”

And, when it comes to romantic relationships today, Mullins said, “I’m more cautious. I’m not as trusting. I do have trust issues because of Mohamed and the things that I went through. I have men messaging me from all over the world and they’re like, ‘I love you,’ and they send me videos of them jacking off and stuff like that and I’m like oh no we’re not going down this road.” According to Radar Online, Mullins had a new man last summer, so she’s definitely moved on in that department.