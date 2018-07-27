Timeline of Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas’ Relationship

On Friday morning, news surfaced that Nick Jonas had gotten engaged to none other than Priyanka Chopra, who is 11 years his senior. The news came as quite a shock to many, seeing as a number of people were unaware they were dating.

When exactly did they start seeing each other? Are they really engaged? How many dates have they even been on? Here’s a complete timeline of their relationship.

May 2017:

In May, the pair attended the Met Gala together. According to Chopra, the two were both wearing Ralph Lauren, so they decided to go as a pair. When she was interviewed by Jimmy Kimmel, Chopra was a bit evasive, refusing to answer direct questions about their relationship.

In May 2018, a source told US Magazine that Priyanka and Nick had officially started dating. The source said, “They are dating and it’s brand new,” the source tells Us. “It’s a good match and they are both interested in each other.”

They were spotted leaving the Beauty and the Beast Live concert together on May 25.

One day later, they attended an LA Dodgers game together. A source who also attended the game told US Weekly, “Priyanka and Nick were talking really closely and were very smiley and very happy… They weren’t trying to be private as they were in a pretty public place, but they were talking to people around them, sitting closely and they both just seemed super happy.”

In the words of US Magazine, the two “stepped out together for the first time as a couple” at JFK in June. Just one month before, they were seen attending a romantic dinner. An onlooker told People, “They were very affectionate with each other and seemed to not care who saw… Priyanka ran her hands through his hair at one point and they were laughing and even dancing to the music.”

That same month, Jonas brought the Bollywood star to his cousin, Rachel Tamburelli’s, wedding in Jersey.

Nick then flew to India with Chopra, where he met her mother. Opening up about the trip during the Vogue x Saks Hamptons Dinner, Chopra said, “We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him…” She added on, “That’s what he said. I think he really enjoyed it.”

Priyanka celebrated her birthday at the hotel Chiltern Firehouse in London. Nick, of course, was with her. The two were spotted hand-in-hand as they left the celebratory dinner.

Two days prior, they went on a double date with Nick’s brother, Joe, and his fiancee, Sophie Turner.