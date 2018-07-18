Norris Sweidan: Warrior One Guns & Ammo Owner Catches Sacha Baron Cohen in the Act

Norris Sweidan is the owner of Warrior One Guns & Ammo who says he caught Sacha Baron Cohen in the act. Sweidan showed the CCTV of the interaction to Fox Los Angeles in July 2018. The original video was recorded in February 2017. Sweidan said that he was told that Cohen, in disguise, was filming a documentary about a Hungarian immigrant who was seeking to buy a gun at the store in Riverside, California.

Sweidan told Fox Los Angeles, “He comes in, off the bat you can see in the video I’m looking like, this guy does not look like a Hungarian immigrant, tight ass leather pants, a beard, it just didn’t fit. The moment his words came out of his mouth I was like this guy is full of s***. I’m looking at the producer and I’m just like am I being fooled right here? And I just kept looking at the guy and I was like you’re Borat, as soon as I said that his eyes just looked at me like, and he did a turn right out the door. We’re talking to the people they don’t wanna give us an answer, we basically told them to get the f*** out, you guys are all full of s***, have a great day, get out. Once I knew it was Borat, we already know his game and his bull*****, so we knew he’s here to make a mockery, and of what? Gun owners? The gun business, gun shops.”

Sweidan believed that he was Cohen was intending to use the footage for the Showtime series, What Is America? Sweidan gave his opinion on the show saying, “You’ve got some gun advocate holding a bunny on some gun, if you’re a gun advocate, what the f*** are you doing holding a gun with a bunny on it, really? He was fake, the producers were fake, the show was fake, and Showtime is fake to be honest with you,” he said. “They want a real story, come talk to us. Well give you a real story.” Swedian believes his show was targeted because it is high profile and that he is in the process of shooting his own show, Down the Barrel.

In a Facebook Post, the Staff at Warrior One Accused Sacha Baron Cohen of Trying to Paint California Gun Owners as Racists

In a Facebook post that was published the day before the Fox LA story was published, Warrior One Guns & Ammo wrote, “Remember that one time @sachabaroncohen tried to pull a fast one on us for his new show….yeah we don’t play that crap here!!! This was an attempt to make gun owners in California look like racist gun toting crazy people…..✌🏼👋🏼🖕🏼🤣😂😂😂 #warriorone #Riverside #saschabaroncohen #notupinhere #abc #fox11news #glock #magpul #sigsauer #california.”