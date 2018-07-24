Olivia Munn’s Boyfriend Álex González: Who Is the Actress Dating?

Olivia Munn’s dating life has been most known for her relationship with ex-boyfriend, NFL star Aaron Rodgers. Today, Rodgers is in a relationship with former race car driver Danica Patrick, but Munn has reportedly moved on as well. According to Page Six, Munn was first reported dating Spanish actor Alex Gonzalez in April 2018. This is her first reported relationship since her split from Rodgers one year ago, in April 2017.

Us Weekly reported that Munn and Gonzalez actually started dating in January 2018. Gonzalez is most known for his role as Riptide in the 2011 film X-Men: First Class.

#OliviaMunn has a new man in her life.

Almost a year after confirming her split from Aaron Rodgers, the actress is in a relationship with Spanish actor Álex González.https://t.co/bAaxonSHEp pic.twitter.com/aHlaIM3aHY — HOLA! USA (@USAHOLA) April 13, 2018

Previously, there were rumors that Munn was dating actor Chris Pratt, Anna Faris’ ex-husband, but, according to People, Munn debunked the rumors, posting messages on Instagram. One of the messages that she posted was a text from her to Anna Faris. The text stated that, “Sooo … I would never respond to random tabloid stories, but since we know each other I wanted to reach out to you personally to tell you the story about me and Chris dating has 0% truth. I’m sure you already know it’s not true, or maybe you didn’t care either way, but I just wanted to reach out personally to tell you it’s not true.”

There were also rumors that Pratt’s ex, Faris, was upset with Munn over the reports. Again, Munn squashed the rumors. First, she wrote on Instagram that, “1. Not every woman is scorned and upset after a breakup. 2. Not every woman is ‘furious’ at another woman for dating her ex. 3. So even if I was dating @prattprattpratt, some tabloids got me and @annafaris all wrong. 4. Women respect and love each other a lot more than some people like to think.” Munn even went as far as to post a text message that was from Faris to her, which read, “Hi!!!! Oh my god-this town is so fucking crazy-you are so sweet to text-I love you-having said that if you were my new sister in law I would be thrilled! -lets please catch up soon.”

Munn has also had to shoot down rumors that she was dating Jennifer Aniston’s recent ex-husband, Justin Theroux. According to Us Weekly, Munn again took to Instagram in order to set the dating record straight, denying the news. Munn wrote on Instagram, “Dear tabloids, please stop matching me with my friends’ exes. No disrespect to people who do date their friends’ exes, that’s just not my style. Kthxbye! — OM.”

In Touch Weekly reported that Theroux and Munn were dating in March 2018. In addition to posting a message directed at the tabloids themselves, Munn also posted text messages from her publicist, letting her know about the false story before it was published. Munn’s publicist wrote, “I can try and shoot it down. But they will still run with it.” In Touch Weekly did run the story and in response, Munn posted these words on her social media, “Since they said they’re running that story even if we said it’s 100 million percent not true, I thought I’d just let you know on my own that it’s not.”

Well, so far, Munn has not denied a romantic relationship with Gonzalez and the two have been spotted out and about together. So, it looks like this is the real deal.