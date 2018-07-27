Panorama Music Festival: Friday Canceled Because of New York City Rain

The Panorama Music Festival on Randall’s Island has been evacuated due to inclement weather in the New York City-area. Flash flooding has been reported in the New York-area. The evacuation has been announced on the festival’s website. Among the scheduled to appear on July 27 were The Weeknd, Migos, Father John Misty, Dua Lipa and the War on Drugs. According to an announcement from the festival’s organizers, the concert will go ahead as planned on Saturday (28th) and Sunday (29th). NBC New York has described the weather as “a nasty line of gusty thunderstorms generated by a cold front.”

The Weeknd tweeted about the evacuation saying, “Everybody in New York stay safe! Panorama show canceled due to weather! XO.” While Dua Lipa let off a series of tweets beginning at around 5:00 p.m. with, “F***.” That was followed up with, “Guys I am so upset about this weather and that the festival got cancelled! CANT BLOODY BELIEVE OUR LUCK!!!” A final message read, “Hope you’re all safe and find shelter quickly! I love you and I will see you all soon”

A similar problem engulfed Governor’s Ball on Randall’s Island in 2016 with Kanye West’s show being canceled due to heavy rains. That saw the creation of the Meadows Festival in Citi Field which was headlined by West in 2017.

