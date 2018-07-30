Project Youngin: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rapper Project Youngin, real name Rasheed Jamaal Hall, was recording a video on Instagram Live today (July 30th) when he appears to be shot at three times.

According to the Sun, the incident happened early afternoon in Florida.

Project Youngin, 25-years-old, went live flashing hundred dollar bills and playing a song off his soon to be released mixtape ‘Thug Souljas’ when three shots rang out.

In the video, you can see Youngin’s phone drop to the floor instantly.

Wow did project youngin really just get shot on his live 😨 — Chelle👑💋 (@the_chelle) July 29, 2018

There are still no updates on his condition.

Here’s what you need to know about him:

1. Project Youngin Has Been Dubbed “Florida’s Next Big Thing”

Represented by Grip Music Group and KSK of Reverbnation, Youngin’ saw his first bit of success back in November 2017 when he released his first track “Family Eats” with ATL rapper Ralo.

He soon released a second track called “Balmains” which Wordstar Hip-Hop picked up and boosted his fame.

2. Youngin Says He’s Invested $500,000 Into His Rap Career

In an interview from early March, Youngin’ talks about how he’s been working hard to achieve success for three years. He claims he’s invested around $500,000 dollars of his own money to see his career take off.

The mixtape he’s a part of with three other Florida rappers titled ‘Thug Souljas’ is meant to unite the whole state, Youngin says.

When asked if he worked for the $500,000 or if he hustled to get it, he responded with, “Just know I risked my whole life for this.”

Youngin claimed he didn’t put the whole $500,000 down, but that his older brother matched $250,000.

“My brother got picked up by the feds,” said Youngin. “I’m holding it down now.”

3. Youngin Was Inspired to Rap After His Cousin Died: “I Want to Leave His Name Alive”

“I don’t have time to play no more,” Youngin said in his sit down with Say Cheese TV.

“Too many of my people have been picked up. Too many of them are dead and gone. I do this for them.”

In an interview with Hip Hop & Hype, Youngin expressed that it was the passing of his cousin that caused him to start writing raps.

“I was inspired to do music when my cousin had died, I just felt like I had a story to tell, and within that Imma Leave his name alive,” he said.

4. There is a Double Meaning Behind Project Youngin’s Name

When asked why he chose the rap name he did, Youngin had a passionate response.

“The name Project Youngin got two meanings,” he said.

“I’m from the Projects in St Pete but that’s not really what it’s for! I ain’t nowhere near where I wanna be in life, I’m still finding myself and putting the pieces together in my life!”

Youngin said his whole life is a project, that layer by layer he’ll pursue success and never stop because he thinks he’s achieved it.

“When I’m done wit this chapter, I’ll have to complete another project and keep building myself to continue to get better and better, bigger and bigger!”

5. Youngin Claims he Was Chased And Attacked by Police Dogs in August 2017

On August 25th, 2017, Project Youngin posted pictures to his Snapchat account after what he claims was a brutal attack by police dogs.

The four graphic images he posted have since been deleted from social media, but can be viewed here.

According to mymixtapez, Youngin was arrested in correlation to drug charges, but able to post bail the next day.

In the photos Youngin published, he claims police allowed their dogs to attack him.

“Back like I left something,” one caption read in a photo he took after being bailed out of jail.

The rest of the photos show large scrapes and cuts along his arms.

With all that’s happened, the number one question fans of Youngin have had lately is regarding his beef with rapper Trippie Redd.

In his interview with Say Cheese TV, he addressed it simply.

“If you f*** with him, you got a problem with me.”

This article will be updated as the news of Youngin’s condition breaks.