Rich the Kid Hints at Name Change in Instagram Post

Rich the Kid has hinted at a name change in an Instagram post that read, “R.i.P. Rich the Kid 1992-2018.” The post appeared on the morning of July 31. The image was accompanied with the caption, “Thank u all my fans & family for everything 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.” Additionally, all of Rich’s previous posts have been wiped from the page.

In the comments storm that erupted under Rich’s post, his manager, Gramz, wrote, “He’s changing his name.” Heavy has reached out to Gramz in an attempt to get more clarity on the issue. On his Instagram page, Gramz refers to himself as “A&R/MGMT” for Rich the Kid, Famous Dex and Jay Crtich. Rich’s Instagram maintains a link to the audio of his song, “Leave Me.”

This news came a few days after Rich posted a video in which he severely criticized 300 Entertainment, his label. The Queens-born rapper says in the video that he would return the advance they gave him if they would let him out of his contract. He later deleted the clip. During it, Rich says, “F*** 300, y’all suck. Listen, y’all gotta let me out of this damn contract. I don’t wanna be with y’all no f***in’ more. I told y’all I get y’all this money back. I don’t wanna be with y’all label no more. Y’all suck. Y’all is trash. Listen, young independent artists, do not sign with 300 Ent. They’re the worst, worst label ever.”

https://www.instagram.com/gramzrichforever/?hl=en

Rich later liked a tweet from a person who was hoping that the rapper wasn’t actually dead. The tweet read, “Someone please tell me Rich the Kid isn’t dead and he just is trolling the internet rn.”

Someone please tell me Rich The Kid isn’t dead and he just is trolling the internet rn — delani (@delaanijo) July 31, 2018

This all comes a month after Rich was injured in a home invasion robbery at his girlfriend, Tori Brixx’s home in Los Angeles. Rich was hospitalized with minor injuries after the attack. Prior to his R.I.P. post, one of Rich’s last social media posts saw him say that Brixx was “way finer than Rihanna.”

Say Hi Tori #MovingBrixx #ToriBrixx A post shared by Tori Hughes (@toribrixx) on Nov 13, 2016 at 4:11pm PST

Back in February 2018, Migos left 300 Entertainment in controversial circumstances. The rappers said the label “tried to hold us against our well” in an interview with Complex Magazine. They added, “It wasn’t never no in-house hurdles we ever had, like where it had been a problem. With 300, that was the biggest thing, going through times and situations with them.”