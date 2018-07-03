Richard Swift Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Richard Swift’s death was announced on his Facebook page on July 3. The post simply read, “And all the angels sing “Que Sera Sera” Richard Ochoa Swift March 16, 1977 – July 3, 2018.”

On June 19, a Go Fund Me page was set up for Swift’s medical bills. At the time of writing, the page has raised $87,000 of a $100,000 goal. The page does not specifically state what Swift’s condition was. His cause of death has not been released. The last update to the fundraising page came on June 23 with Swift’s friend writing that Swift “has been making some progress the last two days and Drs are impressed with the way he has been responding to the care he’s been getting.” The original post said that Swift was being treated for a “serious medical condition” in Tacoma, Washington. Swift is survived by his three daughters.

Swift’s bandmate from the Black Keys, Dan Auerbach, wrote a post on Instagram that read, “I will miss you my friend.”

1. Swift’s Last Solo Album Came in 2009

Swift played with the Black Keys in 2014 as bass player. Between 2011 and 2016, Swift played with the Shins. He was also known for his time playing drums for the Arcs. Swift was the founder of National Freedom, a recording studio in Cottage Grove, Oregon. Pitchfork’s tribute to Swift says that he was a native of California but spent time growing up in Minnesota, Utah and Oregon. His music career began in the early 2000s in the Green Room studio in Huntington Beach, California, with a series of solo albums. His last solo-effort was 2009’s The Atlantic Ocean.

2. Swift Said in a 2013 Interview that He Dealt With Depression & Anxiety During His Life

In a 2013 interview with Noisey, Swift was asked about the themes of suicide in his work. He replied, “Man, it’s tough to talk about suicide without getting too emo. It’s like: What do you think about cutting? I’ve dealt with a lot of depression, depression and some pretty severe anxiety, so I definitely feel like I’ve been to that point. I’ve never had a gun in my mouth, you know? I’m not even sure if it’s a physical thing. I don’t think it’s a spiritual thing. It’s more of an ego thing, in a way. Like on “Artist & Repertoire” when I say, “My name will go missing but the songs will be here.” Or when I say Richard Swift sells out, it’s kind of tongue-in-cheek.”

On a lighter note, Swift was asked in the same interview who in the world he would like to punch most. Swift said, “Bill O’Reilly… I just find him really annoying. There’s just something about Bill O’Reilly.” When asked about where he would punch O’Reilly, Swift said, “There’ve been times I’ve been tempted to do the up-the-nose, so that the nose goes into the brain.” The interview was later described as being “whiskey-soaked.”

3. Swift Said in 2017 That His ‘Really Supportive Spouse’ Allowed Him to Work His Ass Off

Half n Half 🍼 #bankofamericaselfie A post shared by Richard Swift (@swiftswift) on May 1, 2018 at 5:31pm PDT

Swift said in a 2017 interview with Tape Op that he was able to work so relentlessly because, “I’ve got a really supportive spouse [Shea]. She’s never had to have a job, but I work my ass off. I took every gig I could take.” Swift added that Shea’s family are from Seattle.

Swift performed on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert toward the end of 2015 with the Arcs. He told GQ in 2015 that he didn’t get a good night’s sleep beforehand because, “I woke up in tears. And I was like, what the fuck is going on? What is the matter with me, you know? And my girl, Shea, was like, ‘Well, baby, it’s the 24th. Your mom died like exactly a year ago today… My mom, Wendy, was incredibly proud, because that’s her favorite show—or was. And then like a day later I got the phone call. We were staying at the Bowery. I was staying the same room that I’m staying in now.”

4. Swift Said He Wound up in the Shins Because & Frontman James Mercer are ‘Really Close Friends’

RIP to the great genius Richard Swift 😢 https://t.co/5SZvV8x0ej — Tim Heidecker for DA (@timheidecker) July 3, 2018

A 2012 New York Times feature on the Shins reformation and touring referred to Swift as a “songwriter and go-to indie producer.” During his interview Tape Op, Swift expanded on his joining the Shins saying, “James [Mercer] and I are really close friends; that’s why I ended up in the band.”

5. Swift’s Death Has Led to an Outpouring of Emotion on Twitter

Swift’s death has led to an outpouring of emotion on Twitter from fans and colleagues alike. Prior to his passing, the Pretenders’ singer Chrissie Hynde had helped to promote the Go Fund Me page saying, “I love Swift, he is a dear friend.” English indie band Elbow also tweeted in support of the cause saying that Swift was “one of the coolest and kindest blokes and the most extraordinary musician.”

