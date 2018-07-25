Rina Lipa, Dua Lipa’s Sister: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

English singer Dua Lipa is lashing out at United Airlines on twitter, for failing to be considerate of younger sister Rina’s severe nut allergy. In a post earlier Wednesday morning, she wrote that the flight attendant suggested her sister keep an epipen handy.

I can’t believe i’m on a @united flight rn and I told the steward that my sister was severly allergic to nuts and his reply was “we’re not a nut free airline so if she has an epi pen she might have to use that as we can’t not serve other passengers in your section nuts” — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) July 25, 2018

She says his reaction to the information about the allergy was, “We’re not a nut free airline so if she has an epi pen she might have to use that as we can’t not serve other passengers in your section nuts.”

We apologize for this situation, and would like to find out more. Can you DM with your confirmation number, please? ^LF https://t.co/Y6hG6uklaR — United Airlines (@united) July 25, 2018

United Airlines quickly apologized, and asked Dua to send them more information about the encounter. The reaction on social media has been mixed. Some critics blasted United for not having a policy to protect passengers with severe food allergies. Others slammed the singer for being “entitled.”

did they not even make an announcement to the cabin that a passenger has a severe allergy?? like I’m sure everyone would be happy to hold off having a snickers bar when someone’s health is at risk. airline allergy policy legislation needs to change!!! — 𝖓 (@frangilana) July 25, 2018

@United Don’t apologize for entitled demands. If they want food purity tell them to bring their own food. Welcome to the world revolves around me. These replies will be full of self righteous fans of the entitled. Ignore them. — Tommy Igoe (@TommyIgoe) July 25, 2018

We need clear and consistent policies for #foodallergy accommodations across airlines as well as stock epinephrine auto-injectors to treat emergencies. Hope that you and your sister had a safe flight despite this incident. https://t.co/NMFPBar7Tq — FARE (@FoodAllergy) July 25, 2018

Rina Lipa has not posted about the incident herself. Though not as well-known as her older sister, 17-year-old Rina has amassed a large following on social media and has worked as a model in the UK.

1. Rina is the Middle Child in the Musical Family

Rina was born on May 14, 2001. Her parents are ethnic Albanians. They moved from Kosovo to London in the 1990s to escape the violence of the region.



Rina is the middle child of the family. Older sister Dua is 22, and younger brother Gjin is 12. In an interview with the Associated Press, Dua explained that the entire family loves to play and listen to music. Their father Dukagjin played in a rock band in Kosovo.

2. Rina Uses Her Instagram Fame to Promote Products

*insert caption here* A post shared by Rina Lipa (@rinalipa) on Jul 22, 2018 at 2:38am PDT

Much like Kylie Jenner, Rina is using Instagram to really build her public profile and generate a fan base. Rina posts many photos of herself that look like professional modeling snapshots. She’s also unafraid to post selfies showing off her goofy side.

waitrose A post shared by Rina Lipa (@rinalipa) on Jun 20, 2018 at 12:45pm PDT

Rina occasionally tags companies or other entities in her posts. Earlier this month, Rina posted the picture below to promote a backpack by the company Sprayground. The post does not indicate whether this was a paid endorsement. The post earned more than 60,000 likes.

In September 2017, she also helped attract attention to designer Adele Baron. Rina shared a photo of herself wearing the designs during London’s fashion week.

3. Rina Lipa is a Big Supporter of Sister Dua’s Singing Career

Rina Lipa appears to be sister Dua’s biggest fan. She’s also amassed a large fan base herself. Rina has more than 300,000 followers on Instagram, and frequently uses that notoriety to promote Dua.

At the top of her page, Rina has a link to the upcoming Sunny Hill Festival. Dua is one of the featured artists scheduled to perform during the music festival.

4 days left to vote!

Vote Dua for Best Video using the tweet #BRITVIDDUALIPA 💕💕 — Rina Lipa (@rinalipa) February 12, 2018

On Twitter, Rina also encourages fans to vote for Dua ahead of the 2018 BRIT Awards. It may have helped; Dua won two awards that night: British Female Solo Artist and British Breakthrough Act.

4. Rina and Younger Brother Gjin Joined Dua On Stage at The BRIT Awards



Dua Lipa was awarded the British Breakthrough Act at the BRIT Awards in February 2018. She displayed just how close she is to both younger siblings Rina and Gjin, by bringing them both on stage with her to accept the award.

Rina and Gjin were not aware they were about to go on stage. Dua says it was a last-minute decision to bring them with her to accept the award. In her speech, Dua expressed her love for her siblings. She said she wanted them to experience the magic of the moment with her, and know that they could achieve whatever they set their minds to.

5. Rina Has Been Acting and Modeling Since She Was a Child



Both of the Lipa sisters have a love of the camera. As a child, Rina appeared in at least six commercials. In 2010, Rina appeared in an ad created by her father’s company, the Republika Communications Agency.

In 2013, she had a brief appearance in an anti-smoking campaign for UNICEF.



According to its website, the agency is based in Kosovo. Rina Lipa also has an old profile on the UK site Star Now. It appears the profile was updated at least three years ago. The site lists her credentials as Actor, Extra, Model, Dancer, Teacher and Choreographer.