‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Ryan Edwards Arrested Again

Teen Mom OG star Ryan Edwards was arrested on Monday by the Red Bank Police Department in Red Bank, Tennessee.

According to a statement from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Edwards was charged with Simple Possession of Heroin. He is currently being held in the Hamilton County Jail with no bond set.

Edwards is scheduled to appear in Red Bank Court on August 6.

Just days ago, it was announced that Mackenzie and Ryan would not be returning to Teen Mom. Speaking to E! News on Friday, Mackenzie said, “The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict…” She went on to say that the network “did want to enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

In March, a show insider told US Magazine that “there have been major concerns about Ryan’s sobriety.” The source continued, “At the upcoming reunion, his drug addiction is a major subject. Specifically, Ryan needed more inpatient treatment, longer than what he previously got.”

During last year’s season, Mackenzie claimed that Edwards “spent $10,000 a week on drugs including heroin and Xanax, and had been using three times a day,” reports US Magazine. He enrolled in rehab in May 2017.

This is not Edwards’ first encounter with police. In March, he was arrested after violating his probation that stemmed from a previous heroin possession arrest. (Edwards was arrested in March 2017 after authorities found heroin and hypodermic needles in his car.

Later that month, reports US Weekly, the mother of his 9-year-old son Bentley, Maci Bookout, filed an order of protection against him that included Bentley and her two other children.

Speaking recently to E! News, Edwards said, “They… want to take Maci’s word on how I’m doing. Maci’s said she’s not going to film unless I enter rehab again and quit the show. But I’m sober.”