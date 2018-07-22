‘Sharp Objects’: Who’s the Killer? Top Theories, Clues & Suspects [No Spoilers]

Many people who are watching Sharp Objects are wanting to keep track of all the possible suspects in this convoluted show. There are a number of theories circulating right now about who might have killed Natalie Keene and Ann Nash. Nash was found strangled with teeth pulled out, so it seems the killer had to have enough strength to do that. (Remember in Episode 2, when the detective, Richard Willis, tried on a hog’s head, it was really tough for him to pull just one tooth.) It’s also not known if the killings might be related to the death of Camille’s little sister (it’s unclear at this time how Camille’s little sister died.)

Here is a list of the top theories so far on who the killer might be. This post DOES NOT have spoilers, only theories and suspects. So you can read on without concern and then add your own thoughts at the end about who you think the killer might be.

The Top Clues

When Ann Nash disappeared, she was riding her bike to a friend’s house, which was just 10 blocks away. She left her home at 7 p.m. and people realized she was missing by 8 p.m. So there wasn’t a lot of time for her to disappear. Was it someone lying in wait? Or just someone who had a car and could abduct her really fast?

Ann had always wanted to ride her bike to a friend’s house, and she nagged her mom until she let her go.

Ann was discarded where it would be tough to find her.

Natalie Keene’s body, meanwhile, was placed in the middle of town, in the middle of the day. The killer wanted her body to be found. She was propped up on a window sill. She was a tomboy, but her her nails were painted pink. And her teeth were ripped out of her mouth.

James believes he saw a “woman in white” luring Natalie away while they were playing ball. But the authorities think James is just making things up because he’s disturbed about his mom’s cancer.

With such different MOs, it’s possible, therefore, that we’re looking at two different killers.

Neither girl was sexually assaulted.

Both murders happened in the summer, about a year apart.

Top Suspects

Ann’s father, Bob Nash. He’s certainly strange, and got angry in Episode 2 when Camille questioned him too much. He snapped at his younger daughter, Amanda, while Camille was visiting, and he wasn’t at the house when his daughter went missing. And where is his wife?

Natalie’s brother, John Keene. He and Natalie were super close, but that could be a cover up. Or maybe he killed her over jealousy. He watched as Camille’s half-sister Amma and others tampered with his sister’s memorial, but he may just have felt that it was OK for them to take things that reminded them of his sister.

Vickery, the police chief. He always seems like he has something to hide, doesn’t he?

Adora, Camille’s mom. This probably isn’t super likely, since she’s narcissistic but she doesn’t seem violent, per se. But it’s a possibility. She’s certainly creepy and keeps trying to control Camille like crazy and stop her investigations into the girls’ deaths.

Camille Preaker. I doubt this one. She wasn’t even in town when those two girls disappeared, as far as we know, and she was super young when her own sister died. At this time, though, we don’t know if Marian’s death was connected at all with these two girls’ murders, or just an unhappy coincidence.

The Woman in White. In episode 2, we learned that James said he and Natalie were playing ball in the woods when he saw a woman in white beckon Natalie to follow her. There’s a Wind Gap fable about a woman in white who kills children, but James believes the woman he saw was indeed real. But James’ mom is sick with cancer, so some people think the “woman in white” is just James making up a story about his mom. Or there could be an unknown character, dressed in white, who’s involved in the killings.

Who do you think the killer is?