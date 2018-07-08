Sig Hansen’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sig Hansen is a well-recognized face on the Discovery Channel. The fishing vessel captain has been featured on every episode of Deadliest Catch since the show first premiered in 2006 and has made headlines outside the show’s context, as well.

With his regular appearance on our television screens, people may be curious about Hansen’s net worth. How much is Captain Sig worth? How much does he make on the show? Get the details here.

1. He Has an Estimated Net Worth of $3 Million

Hansen has an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He began running the Northwestern as the “relief skipper” at age 22, and by 24, he was running the Northwestern full time. Hansen was born in Seattle, and many Hansens’ before him were fishermen, as well.

Along with being a major player on Deadliest Catch, Hansen is a technical advisor for the company behind the show.

2. He Was Recently Given a $43 Fine for Assaulting an Uber Driver

'Deadliest Catch' star Sig Hansen gets just probation and $43 fine for spitting on his Uber driver https://t.co/KRDCQhfdiA — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 29, 2018

In June, according to People, Hansen pleaded guilty to assaulting an Uber driver.

The ruling was determined in June, with Seattle Municipal Court Judge Ed McKenna giving Hansen a $43 fine, an order to abstain from drugs and alcohol until June 27, 2019, as well as not being allowed to come within 500 feet of an Uber Driver.

What exactly did Hansen do that warranted an arrest? According to People, he “kicked the outside of the rear of the passenger side of the vehicle, causing a ‘dent’.” The driver also claimed Hansen spat on him.

Hansen subsequently released a statement that read, “I am terribly sorry for my behavior and am very embarrassed by it. I owe a bunch of people apologies, first and foremost to our Uber driver, who was just trying to get us home safely… I hope I can make that apology in person. I have no excuse, and accept responsibility for my actions. I made a boneheaded move last night, and I am sorry.”

3. He Is the Author of a Best-Selling Book

Hansen has engaged in a number of endeavors that have boosted his net worth.

For one thing, he is the author of Northwestern: A Seafaring Family on Deadly Alaskan Waters, which was released in 2010. He co-authored the book with author Mark Sundeen. The book became a New York Times bestseller.

Outside Magazine describes the book as, “A chronicle that reads like a collection of your crazy buddy’s bar stories about his crazier old man.”

Few may be aware that in 2015, Hansen also participated on the 7th season of Donald Trump’s reality series The Celebrity Apprentice.

4. He Voiced Crabby in Cars 2

Hansen voiced the character Crabby in the movie Cars 2. The character, according to fvnorthwestern.com, is based on his boat.

He subsequently attended the movie’s premiere, where he says, “David Beckham was in there… I was right behind him, but I didn’t want to bother him. I was thinking, ‘Man, I wish I could just grab him and get a picture,’ but I chickened out.”

Crabby’s job in the film is transporting sports car Finn McMissile. He says the casting process was very casual. “One thing led to another… They said, ‘Hey, we need a boat.’ ‘I have a boat.’ ‘Let’s do it.’ It was really kind of casual. It was nothing we pitched. It just sort of fell in my lap.”

I’m not joking, Sig Hansen actually came in to voice act for Cars 2 as Crabby (which is modeled after his boat, the Northwestern.) pic.twitter.com/D1Jjw5j00u — Sebastian Arruda (@MegaMikey75) July 4, 2018

5. His Estranged Daughter Sued Him in 2017

In 2017, Hansen’s estranged daughter sued him, claiming she was molested as a child. According to the Seattle Times, Melissa Eckstrom stated in a court declaration, “I have memories … of being in a room alone with my father and crying out in pain.”

One month after reporting the lawsuit, The Seattle Times reported that Hansen wouldn’t face criminal charges for the alleged abuse.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Baldock said in a statement, “We have concluded that it’s outside our charging standards and we’re going to maintain our original decision not to charge Mr. Hansen.”

Another statement, issued by a Hansen’s spokesman, read, “I am not surprised that the conclusion Snohomish County prosecutors reached today is the same as the one they reached back in 1990. Following that decision, a King County judge ruled — after a six-day trial — that I was innocent of the horrible charges concocted by my ex-wife. The judge and court-appointed experts examined all the of evidence in the case and reached the same conclusion: that the allegations simply were not true.”