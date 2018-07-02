Smoke Dawg & Koba Prime Dead: Rappers Shot in Toronto

Two prominent members of the Toronto hip-hop community, Smoke Dawg and Koba Prime, were gunned down Saturday in a drive-by shooting, the Toronto Star reports. Jahvante Smart, a 21-year-old rapper who performed as Smoke Dawg, and Ernest Modekwe, 28, known as Koba Prime, were killed in a broad daylight shooting on Queen Street West, the newspaper reports.

Graphic video of the shooting was recorded by witnesses and uploaded online. The fatal shootings are the latest to hit the hip-hop community at-large, which has already mourned the deaths of XXXTentacion, who was shot and killed in southern Florida on June 18 and Jimmy Wopo, an up-and-comming rapper who was killed in a Pittsburgh drive-by the same day.

“This has been a summer full of tragedy, with rap artists who had a lifetime of potential having their lives cruelly taken away from them,” hotnewhiphop.com’s Matthew Parizot wrote Sunday.

Smoke Dawg and Koba Prime were mourned by fellow Toronto musician and friend Drake, who posted a tribute on his Instagram story. “All these gifts and blessed souls and inner lights being extinguished lately is devastating. I wish peace would wash over our city. So much talent and so many stories we never get to see play out. Rest up Smoke,” Drake wrote.

SmokeDawg and his group, Halal Gang, were part of Drake’s “Boy Meets World” European tour last year, according to hotnewhiphop.com.

Drake via his IG story. RIP Smoke Dawg 💔 pic.twitter.com/xRnKVZzncX — Drake Direct (@DrakeDirect_) July 1, 2018

According to the Toronto news station CP24, the shooting happened in the city’s entertainment district near the Cube Nightclub. Gunshots rang out and one victim, identified by friends as Smoke Dawg, fell to the ground. The graphic video recorded by bystanders showed a pool of blood around his head. Koba Prime was found suffering from a gunshot wound a short distance away and was rushed to the hospital and later died. A woman in her 30s was also wounded and taken to the hospital with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries, police said.

“Our investigators are on-scene right now trying to piece this together,” Constable David Hopkinson told CP24. “It is a large scene. We’re talking about the downtown core and Queen Street – one of the busiest streets on a very busy Canada Day weekend.”

A witness told CP24, “We heard multiple, multiple gunshots. They came in two sets. There was a set of three to four, four to five and then a pause and then another set of literally three to four, four to five. The scene just turned chaotic. There were people running everywhere, there were vehicles just trying to get out of the way. Down on Peter Street we just saw a mass of tourists – normal Saturday traffic on Queen Street – basically running scared for their lives. It was intense, it was very chaotic.”

According to the website HipHop-n-More, Smoke Dawg was Jamaican and part of a group called Halal Gang, along with Puffy L’z, Mo-G and SAFE. The website wrote, “Smoke Dawg had ties with Drake’s OVO and served as the opening act on the superstar’s Boy Meets World European tour last year. He even surprised the London crowd by bringing out Drizzy last year at the XOYO nightclub. Smoke released a new song called ‘Fountain Freestyle’ just last week. He was working on his debut album.”

Another hip-hop artist from Toronto, Mustafa the Poet, tweeted Sunday, “Smokey is gone, may our prayers follow him to heaven.”

Smoke Dawg is survived by his 1-year-old daughter, his parents, 13 siblings and “all of the fans his music touched,” his management said Sunday in a statement. His family added, “Jahvante touched the lives of many fans not only in Toronto but around the world. Music was able to let him travel the world and chase his dream of becoming a superstar.”

Koba Prime, who also went by Kobi Prime, was an affiliate of the Halal Gang.

Jermaine Prime, of the group Prime Boys, wrote on Instagram, “Whatever your definition of a brother for life, that was me and Kosi. From high school basketball games, all ages parties, BBQs around the city, university social gatherings, to traveling together, we did everything together. The whole city loved him, the world loved him, I mean naturally loved him. His energy was like no other, he made everyone smile, made people feel happy, he would light any room, no matter how dark it was. It was very easy to be Kosi’s friend, he was a definition of friend.”

No suspects have been arrested.