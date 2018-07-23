‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Season 15 Winners: Top 10 Women Contestants

Season 15 of So You Think You Can Dance is fully underway and tonight, the top 10 women contestants perform. Next week, the top 10 male winners are set to take the stage to compete as well. When it comes to the female contenders, Hannahlei Cabanilla, Genessy Castillo, Briana Penrose, Sydney Moss, Stephanie Sosa, Emily Carr, Chelsea Hough, Jensen Arnold, Magdalena Fialek and Dayna Madison are the top 10 contestants taking the stage tonight. See their photo above.

The show airs on Monday nights, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on the FOX network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch Fox live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including Fox (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV: Fox (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV: Fox is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

SYTYCD series creator Nigel Lythgoe, along with ballroom expert Mary Murphy, and Vanessa Hudgens are this season’s judges. Lythgoe is a longtime judge on the show. In addition, Cat Deeley has returned as the host. Lythgoe released the following statement about the show, ahead of season 15, saying that, “It’s incredible to make it to 15 seasons, which just speaks to the impact this program has had, not only on the world of dance, but also on our loyal fans and viewers, to whom we are most grateful.”