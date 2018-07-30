Tallulah Willis: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight’s Roast of Bruce Willis will air at 10pm ET/PT on multiple networks- BET, MTV, VH1, and Comedy Central. An A-list lineup will be roasting the actor tonight, including Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Demi Moore, Cybill Shepherd, Ed Norton, Martha Stewart, and Nikki Glaser, among others.

Willis has five children: Rumer Willis, Scout LaRue Willis, Tallulah Belle Willis, Evelyn Penn Willis, and Mabel Ray Willis.

Tallulah is 24, and will be watching along tonight as her father is roasted in front of thousands of viewers.

Here’s what you need to know about Tallulah Willis:

1. She Opened up About Staying Sober In an Instagram Post Last Year

Last year, Tallulah took to Instagram to write that she was sober. In a post that shows her smoking a cigarette and drinking beer, she wrote, “3 years ago I was a malnourished string bean with aches that echoed throughout my soul.”

She continues, “However the internal cries to tend my most blistered and deep wounds repeatedly fell on deaf ears. I did not value myself, my life or my body and as such I was constantly punished for not being enough. Self-annihilation fueled with medicating left me a shell, and the world on mute.”

Her sister, Rumer, subsequently took to social media to support her sister, writing, “My beautiful Tallulah Belle I am so incredibly proud of you. Of your strength, your courage, your grace through all of the uncomfortable moments and your commitment to yourself,” she wrote.

2. She Has Talked About Her Struggles with Body Dysmorphia

In a video for Stylelikeu, Willis bravely opened up about her struggles with her body and the way she looks.

She states that she was diagnosed with body dysmorphia when she was younger. “I believed the strangers more than the people who loved me because why would the people who loved me be honest?”

3. She Is a Visual Artist

According to an Allure piece about Willis, she is a visual artist and draws “iconoclastic creatures with ‘exaggerated proportions and humanoid features.'”

She says that she began focusing on art upon leaving rehab.

She tells Allure, “Finding that as a tool, an outlet, a passion, was one of the coolest things to ever happen to me. They’re kind of interwoven. I’d just gotten sober. Everything was leveled down to nothing… I started doing the drawings because I didn’t have that much to do. Becoming sober, I had an intense claustrophobia and anxiety of crowds. All my senses had been dulled for so long. I had a pen and a notebook sitting there. I used to have a fear of trying because I was convinced that it would be bad. I paused that narrative and just did it for fun. It’s definitely almost taken on a life of its own.”

4. She Is the Youngest Child of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore

Willis and Moore were married from 1987 to 2000, and after their divorce, they maintained an amicable relationship.

Tallulah, Rumer, and Scout were all raised in Idaho. Bruce first moved out to Idaho in 1988 to “get away from it all.”

5. Her Sisters Have Also Opened up About Their Sobriety

Within a time span of ten days, Tallulah and her two sisters all opened up about their battles with self-destructive behavior on social media. On July 1, 2017, Rumer uploaded a post that has since garnered over 19,000 likes. The post reads, “I will be the first one to say I’m not perfect and I mess up sometimes and every once in a while I get it right but I wanted to share this because I am really proud of myself. Yesterday I celebrated 6 Months of Sobriety. It’s not something I planned on but after the long journey of getting here I can honestly say I have never been more proud of myself in my entire life. Thank you all for the love and support and remember to be gentle with yourself.”

Days later, Tallulah’s other sister, Scout, shared a song on social media called “Goodbye.” The accompanying post read, “Last month on June 17 marked one year of being full present with ma self, no filters, no chemical relaxation, no shortcuts. I am meeting the best version of myself every day.”