Who Are Ted Bundy’s Ex-Wife & Daughter?

Ted Bundy was one of the most well-known, American serial killers of the 20th century. According to Fox News, his defense attorney, John Henry Browne, described the killer as “born evil”. Browne explained that, “Ted was the only person in my 40 years of being a lawyer that I would say that he was absolutely born evil … I didn’t want to believe people were born evil, but I came to the conclusion that Ted was… He had this energy about him that was clearly deceptive, very sociopathic … I got that feeling right away when I first met him. He was manipulative, he was dishonest. But at the same time … He seemed very believable. But my intuitive side said ‘No, he’s not telling the truth about a lot of this.'”

Ted Bundy died in the electric chair in 1989 at age 42, after confessing to dozens of murders in the 1970’s. The actual victim count is unknown. Murderer Bundy was known for luring in women and girls with his charm, raping them, killing them, and even performing sexual acts with their decaying corpses. Attorney Browne said that he felt the killer was ready to die when he was ultimately executed at Florida State Prison on January 24, 1989.

During Bundy’s trial in the killing of Kimberly Leach, he was able to legally get married to former Washington State Department of Emergency Services co-worker Carole Ann Boone, according to “The Only Living Witness: The True Story of Serial Sex Killer Ted Bundy.” In the book, Boone talked about her relationship with Bundy, saying, “I liked Ted immediately. We hit it off well,” she said, according to the book. “He struck me as being a rather shy person with a lot more going on under the surface than what was on the surface. He certainly was more dignified and restrained than the more certifiable types around the office. He would participate in the silliness partway. But remember, he was a Republican.”

Boone ended up actually moving to the state of Florida, in order to be near Bundy, who was imprisoned in the state. She even allegedly assisted in Bundy’s 1977 escape from prison, as reported by Rolling Stone. At Bundy’s murder trial, while Boone acted as a character witness, Bundy asked for her to marry him and she agreed in the courtroom, according to Serial Killer Shop. The Serial Killer Shop reported that, “On February 9, 1980, Carole Anne Boone became Ted Bundy’s wife. The very next day, Bundy was sentenced to death for the third time.” See the proposal in the below video.

In October 1982, Boone gave birth to a daughter named Rose (also called “Rosa”) and stated that Bundy was the father. Boone and Bundy were rumored to have conceived the child during a conjugal visit, though they were reportedly not allowed at Raiford Prison at the time. When it comes to the rumors about Rose’s conception, Serial Killer Shop’s Daniel Lukacs said, “One rumor says Bundy impregnated his wife during a frantic tryst behind a vending machine in the visiting room. Another especially salacious story reports Carole Boone Bundy passing a condom to her husband via a kiss. Bundy presumably later filled the condom with the necessary genetic material and then passed it back to his wife via a kiss shared between the two during another visit. Carole reportedly told the press it was none of their business when asked the details of conception.”

When Boone first met Bundy, the two worked together and she was a divorcee with a teenage son, who was reportedly named Jamey. Boone and Bundy were married from 1980–1986. She is said to have stopped visiting Bundy because the atmosphere upset daughter Rose. Today, Boone and her daughter are reported to have changed their names, as reported by Quora.

In a forum on Life on the Row, some have speculated that a woman named Abigail Griffin, who lives in Oklahoma, is Bundy’s daughter, formerly called “Rose”. This speculation has not been confirmed, but Griffin does have a Facebook page. In 2016, another user on Life on the Row said that, “I won’t say much to protect their privacy, but Bundy’s daughter DOES use Facebook. Jamey Boone (Carole’s oldest son) has a FB page, which is linked to Carole’s FB page, which you can find her daughter through (her daughter and Jamey aren’t friends on FB). Her name isn’t Sadie or Rosa/Rose and she doesn’t live in Washington. Carole remarried after Ted, and her daughter took her stepfather’s name. She has grown into a loving and intelligent human being who works in special needs, and is a mum to an adorable daughter. Just goes to show that at the end of the day, genetics aren’t worth a penny.”

Other commenters have conflicting reports and stated that the Jamey Boone in question on Facebook was not the real deal either. In fact, one user claimed that everyone’s theories on the true identity of Rose Bundy are all rubbish. The user said, “Ok, so everyone seems to “know” who she is but i actually had a conversation with someone who did find the real person by doing a bunch of background checks and apparently she doesnt even live in the US. She sent me photos of her and she does look exactly like him. I’m not positive that anyone is right. What i do know is that everyone has come to the same conclusion, she is happy and healthy.”

Another user, named Joe Bob, added that, “I’m pretty sure she lives in the UK. Her facebook pics she’s been tagged in have been taken down. I saw some discussion on reddit a few months ago and shortly after that, the pics were gone.”