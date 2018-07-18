‘The 100’ Season 5 Episode 11: Spoilers & Predictions for The Dark Year

We just finished Season 5 Episode 10 of The 100 and fans are already wondering what’s going to happen in Season 5 Episode 11. But that’s not too surprising. We’ve been talking about “The Dark Year” practically since it was first mentioned in the schedule lineup months ago. This post will have spoilers for the previous two episodes, and potential spoilers for Season 5 Episode 11.

The most recent episode of The 100 has caused a lot of fans to doubt Octavia. I thought Clarke might be the most hated, after the way that she murdered someone who wasn’t a threat last week. But Octavia blew her away this week. Nothing could have prepared me for that scene with her and Monty at the end. It was completely uncalled for and was not in the best interest of her people. Octavia has gone insane, and I’m not sure that any Dark Year explanation could make what she did forgivable. I’m going to bet that she’s dealing with some pretty serious PTSD, but I still can’t forgive her for what she did to Monty.

A lot of fans have theories about what the Dark Year is going to reveal. It will show part of the reason why Octavia feels like she’s already dead and why Abby had to turn to drugs to cope. (Yes, her pain is a big part of the reason, but I’m betting there’s more.)

The synopsis for Episode 11 reads: “As Clarke (Eliza Taylor) races to save Abby (Paige Turco), she learns more about the trials and tribulations Wonkru faced in the bunker, and the impossible decisions they were forced to make in the dark year.”

Here’s a preview:

In the trailer, Abby tells Clarke, “We did things no human being should ever have to do.” And she later says, “It was me.”

Many fans believe the big secret is cannibalism, which we actually explored in a previous article. The bunker was getting low on food and supplies, and some fans think there may have been another reason why there weren’t any dead bodies from people who were killed in the arena (at least that we could see.) Some fans are theorizing that Wonkru ran out of food all those years underground and had to resort to eating their own people. They’re saying this might have been another reason why Octavia had to turn so dark, and why she’s so hard for Bellamy to reach now. She had to turn her people to cannibalism in order to survive.

If this is the case, then the arena fights might have served a secondary purpose of providing food. Remember, they didn’t have enough food to support them for six years, only five. And let’s not forget how Kara talked about not wanting to leave the bodies of the dead Wonkru behind, and Octavia said that there wasn’t time. Did she mean there wasn’t time to process them into food? Or maybe they were just talking about honoring their dead with a proper burial…

But now we have photos from the trailer below. After you study the trailer more closely, do you still believe cannibalism is the secret of the Dark Year?

Not everything that happens next week is occurring in the past. At the very least, we’ll see Clarke and Madi taking care of Abby after she nearly overdosed on drugs.

But some scenes will go back in time, such as when they’re forced to make some tough decisions that have been kept secret all season.

And something is causing Abby a lot of pain here.

Octavia isn’t the cold-hearted leader we see now. Here, she’s really struggling with having to shoot someone.

And we series a series of closeups of people looking shocked. First there’s Kane.

And Abby.

And then this fuzzy image, which looks like a missile locking onto a target to me.

But the target it locks onto is in the sky, within The 100 logo.

We also have some official photos released by The CW, in addition to the photos from the trailer. Here are the official pictures. It looks like not only will Indra, Kane, and Abby be back, but Niylah will have a role too.

Of course, Clarke and Madi will be in this episode.

In all honesty, these official release photos aren’t giving much away.

What do you think the big secret is to The Dark Year? Let us know in the comments below.