‘The 100’ Season 5 Episode 9: Why Is It Starting at a New Time?

Tonight The 100 finally returns with Season 5 Episode 9, after yet another hiatus. But we’re told this is the last one, so that is good news. You might notice one big change: The 100 is now airing at a new time. Here are details on what time the show is airing, why the time is changing, and how you can live stream the episode online tonight or watch it online later tomorrow.

‘The 100’ Is Moving to a New Time Tonight to Make Room for ‘The Outpost’

Season 5 Episode 9 of The 100 will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern (7 p.m. Central.) This is the new starting time for all future episodes of The 100. The show is now airing one hour earlier than it has the rest of this season. Although The CW hasn’t officially said why it’s moving the show up an hour for the rest of the season, the reason is easy to guess. The 100 is likely moving in an attempt to get more eyes on The CW’s newest show, The Outpost. The Outpost is taking over The 100‘s old timeslot and airing at 9 p.m. Eastern every week.

The description for The Outpost reads: “In the series premiere, Talon, the lone survivor of the Blackblood race, seeks vengeance on the men who slaughtered her people. Her journey takes her to a desperate Outpost on the edge of the realm, where she finally confronts one of the men who killed her.” This sounds like a show that’s definitely trying to get The 100 viewers, from the term Blackblood (which makes me think of Nightblood) to a story about a female warrior fighting for survival.

Will you be watching The Outpost after The 100? Let us know in the comments below.

To find out what channel The 100 is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel The CW is on for you.

How to Watch ‘The 100’ Online

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch The CW live on your computer, phone or on another streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. They cost a monthly fee but all come with a free trial, so you can watch tonight’s show for free if you’re in a select market. And yes, the live stream will also be at the new broadcast time too.

FuboTV: The CW (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

DirecTV Now: The CW (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

The CW: If you have a cable subscription, you can also watch the episodes on The CW’s website itself here. Sometimes the episodes are streamed live, but typically you have to wait until at least 11 p.m. Pacific, or even the next day, to watch them on The CW’s website or on The CW’s app. Viewers have also mentioned that sometimes they don’t need to provide login info to watch on The CW’s website, but this isn’t guaranteed. However, it’s certainly worth a try.

Preview

We were left on quite the cliffhanger in the last episode, when Bellamy decided that he needed to take responsibility for his sister Octavia. The official synopsis for tonight’s episode reads: “The growing fractures in Wonkru threaten to explode once and for all; Murphy starts a fire, unleashing catastrophic results.”

Here’s a preview: