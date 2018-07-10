‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Final 4 Winners

Tonight, The Bachelorette 2018 enters its 7th episode of the season, and next week, the hometown dates air. This means that two men will be eliminated tonight. But, before we get into all the details on who gets sent home and who moves forward in the competition, THIS IS YOUR MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. If you do NOT want to know who the final 4 winners are this season, STOP READING NOW.

With that said, let’s get to know the final 4 men. Read on below for the rundown on each of them.

Jason Tartick

In the beginning episodes of the season, Tartick didn’t get a lot of screen time, so to some, it may be a surprise that he makes it so far in the competition. Star Kufrin even forgot his name at one point. Kufrin confessed to People that, “Yes, I forgot Jason’s name. And then I curled up and died a little. I am asked constantly how I remember everyone’s names and up until this point had NEVER done that. Listen, I adore Jason! I blame it on my personal anxieties heading into that day. Jason, it wasn’t you … it was me!” When the two finally had a one-on-one date, Kufrin admitted that Tartick was a wonderful kisser and the two definitely had fireworks.

Colton Underwood

Colton Underwood has been a front-runner this season and Kufrin has gushed about their chemistry together. But, they have had a couple road blocks, mainly focusing on Underwood’s dating past with Kufrin’s friend, Bachelor cast-off Tia Booth. On episode 3 of the show, Kufrin and Underwood came face to face with Booth and smoothed over the situation. In her blog to People, Kufrin explained that, “If it came down to it, I was prepared to say goodbye to Colton. My friends come first no matter what … After speaking with Tia, I felt a weight lifted off my shoulders. I felt like I truly had her blessing to continue things with Colton, but more importantly, she assured me that she was okay and encouraged me to have an open mind and open heart.”

But, this isn’t the only secret that Underwood has this season. On episode 7 of the show, Underwood reportedly reveals that he is a virgin. The reveal comes during a one-on-one date together.

Garrett Yrigoyen

Garrett Yrigoyen got the first impression rose this season and also was one of the first people to kiss star Becca Kufrin on the show this season. But, outside of the show, Yrigoyen hasn’t had a squeaky clean past. In fact, he was previously married to a woman named Kayla Cunningham and the two were only married for about 2 months.

In addition, he became the subject of an Instagram scandal. According to E! News, Yrigoyen had “liked” some offensive and controversial posts online and he caught a lot of heat for it. Us Weekly reported that he issued a public apology, stating that, “To those who I have hurt and offended: This is all new to me. I went on The Bachelorette for the adventure and possibility of falling in love, not fame. I did not know what to expect once the show aired. I am sorry to those who I offended and I also take full responsibly for my ‘likes’ on Instagram that were hurtful and offensive. garrett_yrigs12 was my former Instagram handle and I decided to take it down and start fresh because I have learned an extremely valuable lesson and am taking steps to grow, become more educated, and be a better version of myself.”

The posts that Yrigoyen reportedly “liked” were “images that mocked liberal feminists, Parkland high school shooting survivor David Hogg, undocumented immigrants and the trans community.”

Blake Horstmann

Blake Horstmann charmed America on The Bachelor 2018 After the Final Rose Special, before the premiere of The Bachelorette. From premiere night on, Horstmann became one of the men to watch on the show. On episode 2 of The Bachelorette, Horstmann and Kufrin share their first one-on-one date together destroying things that represent Kufrin’s past relationship with Luyendyk. Kufrin said that Horstmann’s solo date with her really set the bar high for other dates that followed. On his Linked In account, Horstmann describes himself as this: “I am a young, motivated, overachieving, marketing and communication degree holder with a passion for learning. I am not afraid of and enjoy learning new things and love a good challenge … I enjoy hanging with family, friends and anybody I can learn from. I do not shy away from a competitive atmosphere and strive in a culture that is upbeat and progressing.” Horstmann works as a sales rep for Coors.