‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Finale & Winner Spoilers

Tonight is the 2018 Men Tell-All Special for The Bachelorette, which means Becca Kufrin will come face-to-face with her exes from the season. Two of the men not appearing on the special are Kufrin’s final two – Garrett Yrigoyen and Blake Horstmann. Both of them are vying for Kufrin’s hand in marriage in the finale, but only one of them will get a “yes” when they get down on one knee.

Now, before we get into the spoilers on who Kufrin is engaged to and what happens during the finale, THIS IS YOUR MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. If you do NOT want to know who wins, STOP READING NOW.

With that out of the way, let’s get into the finale details …

The final rose ceremony for season 14 takes place in the Maldives and there were originally some rumors that Horstmann was the man who wins Kufrin’s affection. But, the real winner of Kufrin’s heart is Garrett Yrigoyen. Reality Steve originally reported that, “The final rose ceremony in the Maldives this morning which clearly shows Becca is engaged to Garrett. Pretty clear. No smoke and mirrors here.” He also said, “Am I surprised at Garrett? No. Told you in week 4 he was the front runner. Told you he was in the final 2 with Blake. Told you the first episode you can make a strong case that for the 4th season in a row the first impression rose guy/first kiss guy was your winner since on Monday, you’ll see how clear it was she was into him. Told you last week I heard he won and that I heard that Blake won. Just needed to figure out which info was wrong.”

Over the course of the season, Kufrin had said that Yrigoyen reminded her of her family and her late father. Kufrin stated, “Garrett does remind me of home. I grew up fishing and hunting with my dad, and to know that Garrett does that, I’m like, ‘Oh my God, you would fit in so well …’ My family would love him. I really like Garrett, and quite honestly, I really like all of these guys so far.” Clearly, she could see a future with Yrigoyen. After all, he did get the first impression rose, and in several past seasons, the first impression rose winner also ended up being the winner of the entire season.

Before fans started betting on which contestant would make it to the end this season, Kufrin revealed to People that she is, in fact, engaged. Kufrin dished that, “It was the happiest moment of my life. And it feels so good to say it. I still pinch myself, like, did that all just happen? It’s been a whirlwind.”

Fortunately for Kufrin, she appears to have ended up with a fiance who doesn’t have second thoughts this time. Ex Arie Luyendyk Jr., who broke up with her after the finale tape, is still engaged to The Bachelor 2018 runner-up Lauren Burnham. The couple announced to People that they are set to be married on January 12, 2019, in Maui.