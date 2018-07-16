‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Spoilers – Hometown Dates Episode

Episode 8 of The Bachelorette 2018 airs tonight and emotions are running high, especially since it’s the hometown dates, with the final 4 cast winners. But, before we get into all the details on what goes down on tonight’s show, as well as other big spoilers on future episodes, this is your MAJOR SPOILER WARNING. Do NOT continue reading if you do not want to know the secret revealed tonight, who gets eliminated, and more.

The official ABC synopsis for episode 8 reads, “Becca’s challenging journey to find love has not been an easy one: Emotions have run high, honesty has been called into question and hearts have been broken. After a tropical trip to The Bahamas, she returns to more uncharted territories: the four hometowns of Blake, Colton, Garrett and Jason. Are all of these men marriage material? Becca will try and find out from the people who know them best, as she moves closer to making her fairy tale come true..”

The show airs on Monday nights, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT. Tune in to the ABC network or find instructions on how to watch The Bachelorette online here. Read on below for this week’s spoilers on each of the hometown dates and the eliminations.

Garrett Yrigoyen

Garrett Yrigoyen gets the first solo date on tonight’s episode, according to ABC. For Yrigoyen’s hometown date with star Becca Kufrin, they hang out in his hometown of Manteca, California. The two get into some gardening and get their hands dirty because of Yrigoyen’s family’s agricultural business, but it isn’t the smoothest of dates for Kufrin. ABC writes, “Becca fears she has an uphill battle to prove to his family that she will be a good fit for them after his past romantic complications. His family is cautiously curious about Becca. Conversations take on an emotional tone when the troubling memories of Garrett’s divorce re-emerge. No one wants him to be put through that pain again, especially his mother.”

Fortunately, Yrigoyen is able to make it through his hometown date and moves on to the overnight dates.

Jason Tartick

Jason Tartick didn’t have a lot of screen time until recent episodes and his relationship with Kufrin has not evolved in the way that others’ connections with her have. So, he has some catching up to do, though they do share great chemistry. For the hometown date, Kufrin visits Tartick’s down-to-earth home in Buffalo, New York. Unfortunately, like some of her other dates, Kufrin faces skepticism when it comes to Tartick’s family.

According to Reality Steve, Tartick makes it through to the overnight dates. So, he is in the final three.

Blake Horstmann

Blake Horstmann is quite open about his feelings for Kufrin and shows great excitement in taking her around his hometown – Bailey, Colorado, according to ABC. But, the date also takes an emotional turn, as ABC revealed, “Along with the pain of dealing with his parents’ divorce, he shares another traumatic event he endured at his high school when he was a student. Blake wants to create a wonderful memory there with this special woman. He surprises Becca with a live performance in front of a packed auditorium by one of her favorite artists: Australian pop star Betty Who. But when Becca visits his family, will she be able to understand why Blake is so afraid to get his heart broken and will she like his blended family?”

Fortunately for Horstmann fans, he successfully moves forward from the hometown dates.

Colton Underwood

Colton Underwood has been a front-runner this season, but he has dealt with some issues. He confessed to Kufrin that he was a virgin, but his biggest issue was that he briefly dated Kufrin’s friend and former Bachelor co-star, Tia Booth, just before filming. Previously, Booth came on the show and told Kufrin there was nothing for her to worry about, but tonight may be a different story. ABC’s press release has stated that, “Becca remains torn about who she needs to send home and travels back to Los Angeles to seek advice from her trusted girlfriends: Bekah, Caroline, Kendall, Seinne and Tia. But some new, shocking information comes to light that throws Becca’s decision into even more turmoil. She needs to make this very difficult decision and move past it to continue her journey with her final three prospective husbands.”

The shocking news reportedly comes from Booth and has to do with Underwood, as he is sent home, according to Reality Steve.

Like Horstmann, Underwood’s hometown date took place in Colorado. On the date, Kufrin got to see Underwood’s charitable side, while she also got grilled a bit by Underwood’s parents, who even brought up the Tia Booth situation.