‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Time & TV Schedule Tonight

Episode 7 of The Bachelorette 2018 airs tonight, but not without a scheduled interruption. Get the rundown on tonight’s revised time schedule, along with additional details about episode 7 below.

“THE BACHELORETTE” 2018 EPISODE 7 TIME: Tonight’s episode will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT, but east coasters will have an interruption at 9 p.m. ET. According to show host Chris Harrison, for those recording the show, be sure to extend your DVR 30 minutes just in case. West coast time zones will air their programming via their normal TV schedules.

“THE BACHELORETTE” 2018 EPISODE 7 SCHEDULE: The show usually airs on Monday nights, from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT, on the ABC network. Tonight, President Trump will be making his Supreme Court announcement right in the middle of the show. All major networks will air the announcement live at 9 p.m. ET and Variety has reported that the announcement is set to run through 9:13 p.m. ET, but some networks are allowing for 20 – 30 minutes in their schedule for the interruption. Other networks who are affected by the announcement tonight include NBC and CBS.

The ABC network will pause The Bachelorette and will air tonight’s episode 7 of the season in its entirety, resuming immediately after Trump’s SCOTUS pick. In turn, The Bachelorette will run later than usual, which means a late start for additional programming like The Proposal, the east coast local news and Jimmy Kimmel Live on the east coast.

“THE BACHELORETTE” 2018 EPISODE 7 PLOT DESCRIPTION: The ABC official plot synopsis for tonight’s show reads, “Traveling to the tropical paradise of The Bahamas, Becca focuses on her most important decision to date: Which four of the remaining six men will receive hometown dates? Four roses will be handed out this week on three one-on-one dates and one group date. There will not be a rose ceremony. Those four lucky men will bring Becca home with them to meet their families.”

“THE BACHELORETTE” 2018 CONTESTANTS REMAINING: The men left in the mix are Wills Reid, Leo Dottavio, Jason Tartick, Colton Underwood, Garrett Yrigoyen, and Blake Horstmann. Only three of the men get solo dates and the other three carry on with a group date. The three cast members on tonight’s one-on-one dates are Underwood, Yrigoyen and Horstmann.

At the end of her big journey, Becca Kufrin does end up engaged, as she revealed to People, “I am engaged! It was the happiest moment of my life. And it feels so good to say it. I still pinch myself, like, did that all just happen? It’s been a whirlwind … I’m so excited to start this season and for everyone to see everything that happened. It’s been crazy, but it was so worth it.” Left in the season are, of course, the hometown dates, the overnight dates, the Men’s Tell-All Special, the finale and the After the Final Rose Special. Following the season will air a brand new season of the spin-off series Bachelor In Paradise and several cast members from Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette are participating.

