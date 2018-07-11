‘The Challenge: Final Reckoning’ Winners & Cast Spoilers

The 32nd edition of MTV’s The Challenge is here and some of the fan-favorite cast members have returned to participate. Welcome to The Challenge: Final Reckoning. But, before we get into all the spoilers on who the contestants are this season, the twists and even the winners, THIS IS YOUR MAJOR SPOILERS WARNING. If you do NOT want to know who reportedly wins this season, who gets eliminated, and other plot lines, STOP READING NOW.

With that out of the way, let’s get into this season’s cast members, the winners, and the twists. Read on below.

“The Challenge: Final Reckoning” Cast

Longtime host TJ Lavin has returned to host the show. The male contestants this season include Brad Fiorenza, Chris “CT” Tamburello, Chuck Mowery, Cory Wharton, Derrick Henry, Devin Walker, Hunter Barfield, Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio, Joss Mooney, Jozea Flores, Kyle Christie, Nelson Thomas, Paulie Calafiore, Shane Landrum, Tony Raines and Zach Nichols. Raines reportedly comes on as a replacement. At some point, The Challenge Wikia has reported that Devin Walker must leave the show because of a family emergency. Sadly, his father died.

For the women, the participants are Amanda Garcia, Angela Babicz, Ashley Mitchell, Britni Thornton, Cara Maria Sorbello, Da’Vonne Rogers, Faith Stowers, Jemmye Carroll, Jenna Compono, Kailah Casillas, Kam Williams, Kayleigh Morris, Marie Roda, Melissa Reeves, Natalie Negrotti, Sylvia Elsrode, Tori Deal and Veronica Portillo, as reported by Reality Blurred.

Ashley Mitchell, Cory Wharton, Devin Walker and Hunter Barfield’s roles in the mix are as mercenaries.

When it comes to romantic relationships this season, there are several solid relationships coming into the house, some hookups and some cheating scandals. Compono and Nichols rekindled their relationship after years apart and come into the house as one unit. Previously on a challenge, Thornton and Fiorenza got together and come into the house still dating, according to their cast interviews with MTV. When it comes to hookups, they reportedly involve Garcia and Mooney, Bananas and Babicz, Mitchell and Christie, Stowers and Christie as well, and Thomas with Morris. Sorbello also hooks up in the house and the two are reportedly still dating. Sorbello gets with Paulie Calafiore, who was reportedly in a relationship with former fan-favorite Bachelor in Paradise star Danielle Maltby, according to E! News.

“The Challenge: Final Reckoning” Winners

According to The Challenge Wikia, Ashley Mitchell and Hunter Barfield are the winners, but Mitchell pulls a Johnny Bananas when she is given the option to take the full $1 million prize or share with Barfield. Mitchell steals all the money for herself.

Joss Mooney and Sylvia Elsrode are this season’s runners up, Natalie and Paulie Calafiore come in third, an Cara Maria Sorbello comes in fourth place with Marie Roda.

“The Challenge: Final Reckoning” Spoilers

In addition to the winners and the romances in the house, there are still a ton of spoilers. Several cast members get disqualified for fighting and they include Melissa Reeves, Kailah Casillas, Cory Wharton and Tony Raines. Devin Walker also may be involved in the altercation between Wharton and Raines.

There are several familiar twists in the game, as well as a few new ones. According to MTV, redemption house and the double cross have returned. Cast-offs get the opportunities to redeem themselves from the redemption house and, again, the double cross is used to send other players into elimination rounds. There is also the opportunity to steal the prize money at the end, which we covered. And, instead of runners-up receiving a share of the money, The Challenge Wikia has reported that only the winner gets the cash.