Thomas Ravenel Is Not Fired From ‘Southern Charm’ Over Sexual Misconduct Claims

Thomas Ravenel did not attend the taping of the season 5 reunion for Southern Charm, though his girlfriend, Ashley Jacobs, did appear. Amid allegations of sexual misconduct, Ravenel opted to sit this one out, but he is not fired and he has not quit. A source previously told The Hollywood Gossip that, “Thomas is not invited to the reunion. With everything going on, it seemed better to the execs not to have him there.”

According to Page Six, a woman named Ashley Perkins has claimed that her mother, Debbie Holloway Perkins, met Ravenel on Tinder in October 2015. Ashley Perkins alleged that her mother and Ravenel went out on date together, about one month after Ravenel’s ex, Kathryn Dennis, gave birth to their son, Saint. The woman, Ashley, also told FOX News that, “[My mother] told me that he grabbed her by the wrist and held her down. He then proceeded to pull his penis out. She said no and then he shoved his fingers inside of her vagina and later her anal area … She finally screamed at him, ‘You’re a rapist!’ And apparently that was a trigger word for him because he jumped right off of her.”

Additional allegations were made by Ravenel’s former “Nanny Dawn”, who Southern Charm fans saw taking care of Ravenel’s kids on the show. Nanny Dawn said that in January 2015, Ravenel went out to dinner with friends, but when he returned home, she claimed that he had turned the lights off in the kitchen and attempted to kiss her but “settled for a hug.” She said that she told him it was inappropriate behavior.

Nanny Dawn also told People that, “I went upstairs to get my jacket which had the key to my vehicle in the pocket. I was corralled into the master bedroom and he shut the door behind me. I turned around and he had his pants dropped, not wearing underwear. “He was blocking the door. I was mortified, embarrassed, and scared … I was unsure what to do because Kensie was sleeping very close by … He proceeded to rip my clothes off, and I struggled to redress. I remember how worried I was that I may have to run outside in the January cold without clothes on and in an upscale neighborhood. I lived almost an hour away so I would have to drive home naked.” Nanny Dawn claimed that Ravenel later apologized for his alleged actions.

As far as what the mother of Ravenel’s two children, Dennis, has to say about the allegations, she is currently on good terms with Ravenel, according to their social media accounts, as they carry out an amicable co-parenting relationship. Dennis did, however, address the claims on Watch What Happens Live, saying, “I’m waiting until the investigation is complete before I comment on anything. Right now my kids are my main focus.”

According to Us Weekly, Ravenel’s legal counsel has denied the sexual assault claims, releasing this statement, “My client enjoys a certain degree of fame and unfortunately has become — unfairly — a target for an individual who has, in my opinion, dubious motivations.”

While Ravenel’s future in life, as well as on Southern Charm, is uncertain, Bravo has stated that, “Haymaker, the production company for Southern Charm, and Bravo take allegations like these very seriously. Haymaker is conducting an investigation, and once all the information is gathered and carefully reviewed, appropriate action will be taken.”

Ravenel is currently still in a dating relationship with Ashley Jacobs, as there has been no reports of a break up.