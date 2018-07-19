‘Trial & Error’ Season 2 Premiere: How to Watch the Show Live Online

Tonight is the season 2 premiere of Trial & Error on NBC. The television series comes from the minds of Jeff Astrof and Matt Miller and stars Nicholas D’Agosto, Jayma Mays, Steven Boyer, Krysta Rodriguez. Tonight’s show will air on NBC at 9pm ET/PT.

Preview

The entire cast except for John Lithgow will be returning this season. The season is subtitled Lady, Killer, and will feature Kristin Chenoweth as the main suspect in the new case.

USA Today recently wrote that the show was a “perfect summer show”, describing Chenoweth as “the pint-sized singer/actress who swans onto the screen and easily slides into a role that seems tailor-made for her.”

Everything unravels this season when Lavinia Peck-Foster is found with the dead body of her husband in the trunk of her car. She’s so beloved by the town that no one believes she’s guilty. Well, all except for prosecutor Carol Anne Keane.

USA Today writes that Chenoweth’s performance as Lavinia is “one of her best…a combination of Lisa Vanderpump, Carol Burnett, Madeline Kahn, Dolly Parton, Julie Andrews and Hannibal Lecter.”

In an interview with Vulture, Chenoweth described the parts of her that align with, and those that differ from, Lavinia. “Hopefully, I’m not that crazy of a narcissist. I mean, I am in show business, but Lavinia just can’t help but be such a narcissist. I think she’s been locked away in her house for so long, it’s a little bit of Grey Gardens in there. Bad mom and, of course, a father who took his life when she was little. She was born in tragedy. There’s a lot of sad things about Lavinia. I’m very different. I had a pretty good upbringing. I mean, I had my moments but…” She continued, “You know, I love cats, like Lavinia. How’s that? I eat a lot more than Lavinia in my real life. Lavinia has all this food and all the time, yet she never gets to eat.”

Be sure to tune into two new episodes of the show tonight on NBC at 9pm ET/PT and 9:30pm ET/PT.