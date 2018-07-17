Tristan Thompson and Mia Bally on ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 7

On Married at First Sight, three couples are matched by counselors, psychologists and dating experts, in a marital experiment. For season 7, the matchmakers hit up the state of Texas to choose their latest cast. Tristan Thompson and Mia Bally are one of the couples involved in this season’s experiment. They marry, go on a honeymoon, move in together, and try out married life, with the hope of a forever love. Then, at the end of 8 weeks, they are given the choice whether to continue on with the marriage or get divorced.

While many may be familiar with the basketball player Tristan Thompson, who is Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, this is a different basketball player named Tristan Thompson. According to People, both Thompson and his match, Mia Bally, are 29 years old, and they’re each comfortable in their careers.

Bally works as an airline recruiter and she chatted about her biracial background to People, saying, “In school, I was the only child that looked the way I did. I lead a simple life. I do go to church every Sunday [and am] part of a bible study group on Tuesdays.” Thompson enjoys daily prayer and meditation, so this aspect may work out for the two, according to E! News. Both Thompson and Bally choose faith before all in their lives. They each also enjoy a good sense of humor.

Thompson used to play basketball professionally in Israel and then in Austin, Texas. He said that it was his life’s dream, but he ended up getting injured, which ended his athletic career. Now, he owns multiple tutoring franchises to help kids get into colleges. He hopes to find something permanent when it comes to love. Tristan’s grandparents have been married for 65 years and he wants the same kind of marriage with his bride, though his own parents are divorced.

Bally comes from a family of mixed backgrounds and cultures. She is part of a Bible study group and goes to church every week. She wants to find someone who has the same motivational values. Bally’s family was blown away to hear that she was going to be getting “married at first sight”. She said that they were a 50/50 split on her decision to marry a complete stranger.

The two were put together because of their deep faith and because the experts believed they would each be attracted to one another.

Prior to the wedding ceremony, Bally said that she doesn’t kiss on the first date and didn’t think she would be kissing her new husband on the wedding day. Bally didn’t kiss Thompson on the lips at their wedding ceremony and Thompson’s family was not a fan of that move. But, it didn’t really seem to phase Thompson, who voiced that he was very attracted to his new bride. Bally was attracted to Thompson as well.

Both Bally and Thompson were initially happy with their match. But now let’s get to some SPOILERS. If you do NOT want to know any spoilers on the couple, STOP READING NOW.

This couple definitely hits some roadblocks this season. At one point, Bally gets detained at the airport and Thompson looks upset. And, in other scenes, Bally tells a friend that Thompson had kicked her out of their home. Thompson also tells the cameras that Bally lied to him. According to Bach and Bachette fans, Bally’s past includes stalking an ex for months. Could this be true? Monsters and Critics has reported that the stalking issues are why Bally was detained at the airport.

According to Monsters and Critics, the claims state that, “On four different occasions, twice in 2017 and twice again in 2018, Mia’s ex-boyfriend filed reports with the police department in Monroe, Louisiana. The first report was from June 27, 2017, when he complained to police that Mia kept showing up at his home and his place of employment and wouldn’t leave him alone. While police were there taking the report, Mia showed up and was reportedly told by police to stop contact with her ex. Another report was filed on August 7, 2017, when police were called again. This time, Mia Bally’s ex complained that she was back to calling and texting and had reportedly shown up at his home again.”

So, these it doesn’t sound like Bally and Thompson are still together. They definitely will have their issues this season.