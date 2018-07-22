How to Watch ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Tell-All Episodes Online

This season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? may be winding down, but the drama is still pumping up its cast members. Get the rundown on what to expect on the tell-all episodes, how to watch the show online and when the tell-all episodes air.

“90 DAY FIANCE” TELL-ALL EPISODE TIME SLOTS: Part 1 of the tell-all episodes airs July 22, 2018, from 7:59 – 11:09 p.m. ET/PT. Part 2 airs July 29, 2018, from 8 – 11:10 p.m. ET/PT.

HOW TO WATCH “90 DAY FIANCE: HAPPILY EVER AFTER” SEASON 3 ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch TLC via Philo TV, a cable-free, live-TV streaming service.

Not only is Philo the cheapest option among all the streaming services at just $16 per month, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them later. And even if you forget to DVR the show, it also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

Amazon also has season 3 episodes of the show, as well as the entire season, available for purchase as well. Individual episodes start at $1.99 per episode. Users can save on each episode with an Amazon TV Season Pass. Plus, this ables them to get current episodes now, as well as future ones when available. Here is how to get a TV Season Pass.

“90 DAY FIANCE” 2018 TELL-ALL EPISODE PART 1: The Xfinity synopsis for episode 1 of the tell-all states, “The couples reveal juicy and shocking details about the most intense moments of the season; Anfisa has a bone to pick with Pao; Pedro leaves Chantel in tears; a surprise guest drops a bombshell.”

“90 DAY FIANCE” 2018 TELL-ALL EPISODE PART 2: The plot description of this episode, via Xfinity, reads, “The confrontation between Russ and Jorge continues; surprise guests blindside Pedro; the shocking conclusion to Nicole and Azan’s road to marriage.”