How to Watch AGT 2018 Judges’ Cuts Online

America’s Got Talent enters the Judges’ Cuts episodes of season 13, which means that more contestants have the opportunity to win golden buzzer passes to the live shows. In addition, celebrity guest judges will sit in to watch 20 acts per episode. The show airs Tuesday nights, on the NBC network, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT.

For those who would like to watch the show but do not have cable, there are still several options for watching AGT online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch America’s Got Talent live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV:

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including NBC (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has episodes of AGT available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV

NBC (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch AGT episodes up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV:

NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

America’s Got Talent is in its 13th season and recently, some of the judges were asked why they think the show has lasted as long as it has. Howie Mandel explained to Deadline that, “Simon always says, “We like people.” The thing is that we’re all fans of entertainers. We relate to the people, and I think that’s the reason it’s a number one show. I think the relatability to each of us as judges and people who work on the show is equal to those who are watching at home. Everybody’s got a dream. Everybody has a hope, and everybody has no attention span. So if you don’t like what you’re watching, two minutes later, there’s something totally different.”

Judge Heidi Klum said she was a fan of the show for a long time before she even became a judge. And, just Mel B said, “I don’t think there’s anything like America’s Got Talent because it is the ultimate variety show, and you never know what’s going to happen next. It’s really, really exciting. Heart-stopping.” The full judges’ panel is made up of Mandel, Mel B, Klum and Simon Cowell.