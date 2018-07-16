How to Watch ‘The Bachelorette’ 2018 Hometown Dates Episode Online

Episode 8 of The Bachelorette is the hometown dates episode and it airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on the ABC network tonight. But, if you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch The Bachelorette live online via your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including ABC (live in most markets), so you can watch The Bachelorette online. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV: ABC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of both packages, and you can then watch ABC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you cannot watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

On tonight’s episode of the show, the men head to Richmond, Virginia. Two men get solo dates and there is one group date tonight as well. The ABC plot synopsis of tonight’s group date reads, “After a trip to the Bahamas, Becca visits the hometowns of Blake, Colton, Garrett and Jason; Becca consults her friends about the difficult decision she needs to make.”

The men who get the hometown dates tonight also get to have their families meet Kufrin, but many of the parents are skeptical of Kufrin’s true intentions with their sons. Prior to tonight’s big episode, Kufrin dished to People about what viewers can expect to see. Kufrin revealed, “As one might predict, I’m just a little too quick to assume drama is behind me for good. Four families open their homes to me, but not everybody is ready to welcome me to the family. Next week, I find myself defending my relationships to potential in-laws while making the hardest decision yet of saying goodbye to one more amazing man. But the biggest shock is that Tia comes back to drop a bomb that shakes up the entire foundation of my relationship with Colton. Trust me, you won’t want to miss a moment of it.”

So, it’s safe to say that Kufrin has her hands full on tonight’s show. Will any family members deter her on her journey to find love? Or, will her friends convince her to choose certain men over others?