Tonight’s of Big Brother airs on CBS, as always, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, but it also airs online and there are several live streaming options available to help. The show airs Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday nights, and all three nights have episodes streaming online. Whether you do or do not have cable, there are several cable-free options available and various means of live streaming Big Brother this season. Read on for options on how to watch episode 3 tonight online:

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch any CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch it by using your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access: This service lets you watch a live stream of your local CBS channel (most markets included), as well as all of CBS’ on-demand library. It’s ultimately the same as the above option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the CBS app.

With CBS All-Access, not only can fans watch the show, they can also keep an eye on the cast in the house 24 hours a day, with the live feeds available via All-Access. In addition, fans get the opportunity to watch every episode from every season of Big Brother via CBS All-Access. According to CBS, fans without a CBS All Access subscription will still be able to catch up on the latest episodes form this season on CBS.com and the CBS App for mobile devices and tablets.

The live feeds for the show are available to watch through the CBS All-Access subscription service, on a monthly basis. After the free 7-day trial, subscribers can pay with limited commercials $5.99/month or commercial-free for $9.99/month. All live feeds are available by using desktop, mobile phone and streaming media players. There are a couple features that are only available via desktop, though, and one is the fan-created chat rooms. Also, subscribers can rewind the feeds from the beginning and can view highlights. Again, this is available via desktop. Big Brother Live Feeds are only available in the United States.

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including CBS (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of CBS on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: CBS (live in select markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch CBS live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

On tonight’s episode of the show, one house guest is evicted, while the remaining cast members compete for the next head of household. Sam nominated Kaitlyn and Haleigh for eviction, which may not be a surprise to many viewers. It was then discussed that if the power of veto is used to save one of them from the block, the substitute would most likely be Rockstar. But, you’ll have to just wait and see what happens tonight …